An Uber Eats Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Big Money For Affected Quebecers — What You Need To Know
Give us the money, giant corporation!
Uber Eats delivery fees may feel sneaky, but are they legally problematic? This is (sort of) what a recent class action suit is seeking to prove, with a potential payout of over $100 per class member. After being repeatedly charged delivery fees that didn't directly show up on their checkout tab, one irked Uber Eats-ian in Quebec took the issue to court.
But what is the actual deal with this lawsuit? Here are three basic questions, answered fast.
What's the Uber Eats class action suit about?
According to the plaintiffs, Uber Eats has been charging additional fees without clearly marking them before checkout, thereby charging a "price higher than advertised."
The representative class member (and plaintiff) is seeking to have those delivery fees reimbursed along with some additional punitive damages. Uber Eats has challenged these accusations, meaning that unless there's a settlement, the class action suit will go to trial.
Who is an eligible member of the class?
Anyone living in Quebec who made an Uber Eats transaction (and paid delivery fees on it) between July 4, 2017 and April 20 (nice), 2021 is included in the class for this lawsuit.
In many Quebec class action lawsuits, you're automatically considered a member of the class if the requirements for membership apply to you — there's no need to opt-in. Rather, you'll need to opt out if you'd like to not be considered for payout.
As a class member, you can expect to pay no legal costs unless you ask to intervene in support of the plaintiff (and the court lets you do so), and even then, you very possibly won't be liable for legal fees, depending on your judge. To opt out of this whole thing, you'll need to write to the Superior Court of Quebec.
How much money can eligible Canadians expect to receive?
The plaintiffs are asking for a hefty sum, but there's a reasonable chance the suit will end early in a settlement, possibly for much less than they're requesting. If the suit were to go to trial and the plaintiffs were to win, they're requesting a total of $100 for each eligible Uber Eats transaction you completed during the set window, plus interest — though a judge would have the final word on actual penalties.
If you're like me and Uber Eats is on speed dial, the plaintiffs' requested amount could add up scary fast. That's why it's important to pay attention to how far this suit goes — a settlement would likely reduce your payout, but you would receive the money much faster.
