A Quebec TikToker Revealed How Much He Makes Delivering For Uber Eats & Skip
Marc-André broke down his delivery earnings and it's impressive!
Quebec content creator and food delivery driver, Marc-André P. Gagnon broke down his Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes earnings in a TikTok posted to his page on December 27, 2022, and he's making more than you might think.
Gagnon began delivering for Skip in 2020 but switched over to Uber Eats for maximum potential, he explained in his TikTok.
In July 2022, he officially combined the two and began delivering for both food delivery apps and managed to make anywhere between $25 to $32 per hour, he shared.
@marcandrepg
Combien je génère de revenus avec Uber Eats et Skip simultanément? #ubereatsdriver #ubereatscourier #livreurubereats #skipthedishesdriver #skipthedishescourier #sidehustle #livraison #livreur #quebec #quebectiktok
Narcity Québec (NQ) spoke with Marc-André and got the 411 and just how much he earns a year, where he delivers the most and which of the two apps pays the most.
Gagnon said that he delivers mostly on the North Shore. However, at later hours, Marc-André will stick to Laval. "At that time, I'll head to Laval to be able to have more potential for deliveries [since] it's open later," he told NQ.
When asked how much he manages to earn annually, Gagnon said he takes home a gross pay of $45,000 to $60,000 delivering for Skip and Uber Eats full-time. Expenses, which include insurance, license plate, gas and vehicle maintenance, to name a few, take up roughly 28% of his total income, he explained.
Marc-André also stays organized when it comes to bookkeeping. "I'm pretty up to date on this, I put together an Excel program that I put on one of my websites by the way, if delivery drivers ever want to facilitate their data entry [...]. It all calculates itself, so it saves me a ton of time," he said.
As for which of the two apps pays the best, Gagnon says it depends on how much time you're willing to devote to the job.
"Someone who's only doing a few hours a week, I'd say four to five hours at a time who wants to go out and get an extra $100 to $200, they could do very well with Skip when they're doing dinners, a 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for example."
If he had to choose between Uber Eats or Skip, Marc-André said he'd have to go with Uber "because of the volume and the potential income."
