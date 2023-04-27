Uber Has Revealed The Weirdest Items Left Behind By Quebec Riders
From Tupac photos to whole chickens…
Uber riders in Quebec have a knack for leaving behind more than just their inhibitions on a night out. The latest Uber Lost and Found Index reveals some pretty unusual items that have been forgotten in vehicles across the province.
While some objects were pretty run-of-the-mill, such as laundry, vapes and wallets, others were more peculiar, like a photo of Tupac Shakur and a whole chicken (we can only hope it wasn't clucking around in the back seat). A blue grinder, guitar and white stool were also left behind.
The city of Gatineau has been crowned the forgetfulness capital of Quebec, with Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivieres, Quebec City and Montreal following close behind. Passengers must be too busy enjoying the ride to keep track of their belongings.
As for timing, Sunday at 6:00 p.m. seems to be the prime time for riders to forget their things. The day of the year with the most forgetfulness was January 1, which suggests New Year's Eve celebrations may have contributed to riders' absent-mindedness.
Fortunately, Uber's system makes it easy for riders to retrieve lost items. By accessing the "your rides" tab on the app and selecting the relevant ride, you can click "Find a lost item" and enter your phone number. If a driver confirms that your item has been found, you can arrange to collect it at a convenient location.
The Uber Lost and Found Index is a useful tool but also serves as a reminder to be more careful when exiting a vehicle. After all, you don't want to be the one who adds another animal or piece of furniture to the list.
Here are the 10 most-forgotten items in Quebec:
- Laundry
- Bag
- Cell phone
- Headphones
- Jewelry
- Wallet
- Computer
- Show
- Vape
- Umbrella