A&W Canada Is Offering $1 Coffee Of Any Size For A Limited Time
Nothing like the smell of burgers, root beer and coffee in the morning.
Beef, cheese and coffee are a questionable pairing, but you could be in for some savings if you're willing to tolerate the odd mix of aromas at your local A&W this winter. A&W launched a $1 coffee promotion on February 6, offering a cup of any size of its "organic fair trade" roast for a single loonie.
The company describes the roast as "sweet and warming" with notes of caramel, chocolate and an undefined "red fruit," "floral, spice and nutty" flavours.
A&W is touting a coffee-growing technique that "[minimizes] soil erosion, [optimizes] biological productivity and [promotes] a healthy ecosystem," hence the buzzwordy name of the roast.
The $1 coffee promotion will last until March 5, 2023 at participating locations.