Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Buy 1, Get 1 Sale With Many Summer Scents To Choose From
The candle sale is on until May 23!
Bath & Body Works is having a limited-time buy-one-get-one sale on all of its candles (single and three-wick) and you can get your hands on fan fave items and loads of scrumptious summer scents.
Whether you're obsessed with everything and anything Bath & Body Works (I am right there with ya), are looking for a special gift or simply want to freshen up a space, this might be the perfect time to replenish your candle inventory and stock up.
You can choose from loads of seasonal scents including Sweet Tea Lemonade, Eucalyptus Rain, Beach Weather, Sunrise Marina, Turquoise Waters,, Pink Pineapple Sunrise, Pistachio Ice Cream and Blue Sky Breeze, to name a few.
If you prefer to stick with what you're familiar with, a slew of popular scents and best-sellers are also on sale including classics such as Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, Mahogany Balsam, Vanilla Bean and Peach Bellini.
For those who don't want to trek over to their nearest store, you can snag this sweet steal online. Oh, and you don't even need a code. "Add two regular-priced candles to your bag and the promotion will automatically apply during checkout. Shipping and handling apply to the free item. The free item is the lowest eligible priced item in the shopping bag at checkout," Bath & Body Works Canada wrote.
Bath & Body Works Canada is also having a sale on body care with a buy-three-get-three-free deal. You can also grab five hand soaps for $28 and five wallflower fragrance refills for $28.
The BOGO candle sale is on from May 19 until May 23 at 5:59 a.m. EST.
Happy shopping!