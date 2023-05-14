A Massive Pop-Up Clothing Sale Is Coming To Montreal & Everything Is $25 Or Less
First 100 customers get a mystery bag, too!
With the warmer season fast approaching, now might be the perfect time to revamp your summer wardrobe. Luckily, LJJ Essentials is having a four-day pop-up clothing sale in Montreal this week, and you can get your hands on loads of men's and women's apparel for $25 or less.
The massive clothing sale is taking place at Plaza Alexis Nihon on 1500 ave. Atwater on the street level directly across from the IGA supermarket. LJJ Essentials will officially open its doors from Thursday, May 18, until Sunday, May 21. Customers can expect loads of clothing, including swimwear, yoga wear, sleepwear, tees, shorts, blouses, hoodies, pants, jackets and more from a variety of well-known brands.
LJJ Essentials offers a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids. Hurry up, though, 'cause items do tend to sell out rather quickly. Prices will begin at $10 and won't go over the $25 mark — this way, you can score some hot items for less.
As if the cheap prices weren't enough, LJJ Essentials will also be giving away a mystery bag to the first 100 customers on each of the four days. The sale is on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clothing company accepts credit cards, Interac, Apple Pay and cash.
Happy shopping!
Massive Clothing Warehouse Sale
When: May 18, 19, 20 and 21 (Thursday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Where: 1550 ave. Atwater, Montreal, QC (located directly across from the IGA supermarket on street level)