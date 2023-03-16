Bath & Body Works Canada Spring Candle Event Is On & 3-Wick Candles Are Only $13.95
Bath & Body Works Canada has announced its spring candle event and you can score three-wick candles for only $13.95. The sale features a range of scents perfect for the upcoming season, so if you've been looking to stock up on some of your favourites, now might be the time to do just that.
The Bath & Body Works three-wick candle sale is on from March 16 until March 19, 2023. Whether you're into sweet notes or summer vibes, you can get your hands on loads of candles that smell so good you'll wanna eat them (please don't, though).
The sale includes products with some of B&BW's iconic scents including Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, White Tea & Sage, Watermelon & Wild Mint, Cactus Blossom, Fresh Sheets, Aloe & Palm, and Sugared Lemon Zest.
Candle lovers can purchase up to 18 three-wick candles per transaction while supplies last using the code READY4SPRING. As if the sale wasn't sweet enough, you can also get free shipping on all orders over $75. Now, we aren't saying to spend that much, but can one ever have too many candles?
The spring candle event is available both in-store and online, and with Canada's website finally in full force, you don't even need to leave your sofa to get your hands on some new aromas.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.