Montreal's Public Markets Are Hosting Mini Maple Festivals With Bars, DJs & Free Food Samples
Think maple donuts, maple taffy on snow and grilled meats. 🍁🥓😋🎶
Senior Editor
Mar 14, 2023, 2:39 PM
Montreal's three largest public markets, Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve, are hosting mini-festivals this March to showcase the best of the maple sugar season. Organizers promise maple products, classic sugar-shack foods and even bars with alcoholic drinks. A spokesperson for Marchés publics de Montréal says some producers will be offering free samples.
At Jean-Talon, the festivities will take the form of a "tasting circuit," bar, and heated terrasse with DJs, choirs and storytellers. The complete list of participating vendors and products, per Marchés publics, is as follows:
- maple "taffy on snow from Cabane à sucre Chez Christian;
- "taffy on snow and sugar-shack menu from Érablière Mont-Rouge;
- "sugar pies, maple fudge, cookies and other desserts from La Fournée des sucreries à l’Érable;
- "sugar-shack menu from Les Délices MG;
- "maple donuts from Brûlerie Aux Quatre-Vents;
- "maple-snow sorbet from Havre aux glaces;
- "maple almonds from Noix du marché;
- "maple butter pralines from Érablière Lussier;
- "white and amber Acerum from Distillerie Fove;
- "Réduit de Léo maple gin from Distillerie Les Subversifs;"
- and a "tasting of maple-based alcoholic beverages presented by the SAQ."
The Jean-Talon event will take place on Saturday, March 18, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
A week later, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, Maisonneuve Market will have similar, albeit smaller and more family-oriented activities. Visitors will find maple taffy from Marois & Frères, sugar pies from Première Moisson and syrup from Aliments Merci to the soundtrack of screaming children in on-site inflatable games and traditional sugar shack music.
The Atwater Market event takes place the next day, Sunday, March 26, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The summer outdoor restaurant area on the north side of the market will have heaters, a bar, performances, and music by a DJ. On showcase will be products from seven participating companies:
- "taffy on snow from Marois & Frères;
- "taffy on snow from Érablière Jodoin;
- "cones with maple butter or taffy from Ferme Fernand Théoret;
- "grilled organic meats from Les Viandes Saint-Vincent;
- "Réduit de Léo maple gin from Distillerie Les Subversifs;
- a "maple-season theme menu from Les Délices MG;"
- and "microbrewery beers from Fromagerie Atwater."
Maple Season Festivals at Montreal Public Markets
Where:
- Jean-Talon Market, 7070, avenue Henri-Julien
- Atwater Market, 138, avenue Atwater
- Maisonneuve Market, 4445, rue Ontario E.
When:
- Jean-Talon Market: Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Atwater Market: Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Maisonneuve Market: Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
