Montreal's Public Markets Are Hosting Mini Maple Festivals With Bars, DJs & Free Food Samples

Think maple donuts, maple taffy on snow and grilled meats. 🍁🥓😋🎶

Senior Editor
Maple products for sale at Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.

Maple products for sale at Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.

Jennifer Lobo | Dreamstime

Montreal's three largest public markets, Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve, are hosting mini-festivals this March to showcase the best of the maple sugar season. Organizers promise maple products, classic sugar-shack foods and even bars with alcoholic drinks. A spokesperson for Marchés publics de Montréal says some producers will be offering free samples.

At Jean-Talon, the festivities will take the form of a "tasting circuit," bar, and heated terrasse with DJs, choirs and storytellers. The complete list of participating vendors and products, per Marchés publics, is as follows:

  • maple "taffy on snow from Cabane à sucre Chez Christian;
  • "taffy on snow and sugar-shack menu from Érablière Mont-Rouge;
  • "sugar pies, maple fudge, cookies and other desserts from La Fournée des sucreries à l’Érable;
  • "sugar-shack menu from Les Délices MG;
  • "maple donuts from Brûlerie Aux Quatre-Vents;
  • "maple-snow sorbet from Havre aux glaces;
  • "maple almonds from Noix du marché;
  • "maple butter pralines from Érablière Lussier;
  • "white and amber Acerum from Distillerie Fove;
  • "Réduit de Léo maple gin from Distillerie Les Subversifs;"
  • and a "tasting of maple-based alcoholic beverages presented by the SAQ."
The Jean-Talon event will take place on Saturday, March 18, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
A week later, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, Maisonneuve Market will have similar, albeit smaller and more family-oriented activities. Visitors will find maple taffy from Marois & Frères, sugar pies from Première Moisson and syrup from Aliments Merci to the soundtrack of screaming children in on-site inflatable games and traditional sugar shack music.
The Atwater Market event takes place the next day, Sunday, March 26, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The summer outdoor restaurant area on the north side of the market will have heaters, a bar, performances, and music by a DJ. On showcase will be products from seven participating companies:
  • "taffy on snow from Marois & Frères;
  • "taffy on snow from Érablière Jodoin;
  • "cones with maple butter or taffy from Ferme Fernand Théoret;
  • "grilled organic meats from Les Viandes Saint-Vincent;
  • "Réduit de Léo maple gin from Distillerie Les Subversifs;
  • a "maple-season theme menu from Les Délices MG;"
  • and "microbrewery beers from Fromagerie Atwater."
Get a summary of the details below.

Maple Season Festivals at Montreal Public Markets

Where:

  • Jean-Talon Market, 7070, avenue Henri-Julien
  • Atwater Market, 138, avenue Atwater
  • Maisonneuve Market, 4445, rue Ontario E.
When:
  • Jean-Talon Market: Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Atwater Market: Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
  • Maisonneuve Market: Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website


From Your Site Articles
Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Recommended For You
Loading...