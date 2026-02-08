8 amazing Montreal restaurants you need to visit at least once in your life
Consider this your sign to make a reservation. 🍝
Looking for your next night out in Montreal? Whether you're visiting for a weekend or you've lived here your whole life, there are certain Montreal restaurants that everyone should experience at least once.
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choices, though, don't worry -- we've rounded up some of the top restaurants in Montreal that every foodies should have on their list.
On MTL Blog's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their thoughts on the top spots in the city that everyone should try once in their life. The list includes local gems offering comfort food classics and eateries that have become veritable institutions in the city.
We also added some award-winning staples to the mix.
Ready to make a reservation? Here are eight drool-worthy restaurants in Montreal for your next meal out.
Damas Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Syrian
Address: 1209 Ave. Van Horne, Outremont, QC
Why You Need To Go: Visit Damas Restaurant in the Outremont neighbourhood to find authentic Syrian flavours and dishes inspired by the natural environment of Quebec.
The restaurant offers à la carte dishes as well as a seasonal tasting menu that varies by month. Popular dishes include the hummus shawarma with marinated lamb striploin, and the pistachio-fried kibbeh, bulgur wheat stuffed with lamb, pistachios, caramelized onion and spices.
If the food isn't enough to make you feel transported to the Middle East, the decor will do the trick — featuring warm shades of red, pendant lights and rich fabrics, it's like a trip across the world, minus the expensive plane ticket.
Moishes
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse/American
Address: 1001 Rue du Square-Victoria, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A culinary icon for 85 years, Moishes is the oldest steakhouse in Montreal — and many say it's still the best.
The restaurant uses USDA Prime beef, known for its tenderness and marbling. The "Prime" grade is the most exclusive in its category, obtained by only 2 percent of cattle raised in the United States.
On the menu are options like a 22-ounce rib steak and 18-ounce bone-in filet mignon, in addition to non-grill items like salmon, Icelandic cod and BBQ chicken.
The restaurant also offers a dry-aged, 62-ounce Australian Wagyu Tomahawk steak that'll set you back a cool $375.
Le Bistro Cerf-Volant
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 8480 Rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Le Bistro Cerf-Volant is a "bring your own wine" restaurant in the Tétreaultville neighbourhood.
Considered a neighbourhood gem that's great for special occasions, the bistro offers market cuisine, showcasing fresh ingredients in a comforting, homey atmosphere.
Dishes here include bites like mushroom pierogies, calf's liver, and yellowfin tuna tartare, with mains including duck breast, scialatielli alla vongole, and a classic fillet mignon.
To try a bit of everything, the restaurant also offers a "table d'hôte" — a five-course tasting menu complete with a trou normand, a small glass of Calvados served between courses.
Milos
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 5357 Av Du Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Opened in 1979 in Montreal's Mile End, Milos offers an authentic, high-end Greek cuisine experience that'll have you feeling like you've been transported to the Mediterranean.
You can't go wrong here by ordering seafood — go with calamari, grilled or fried, or Balik-style smoked salmon for what's sure to be a tasty bite.
You'll also find an array of classic Greek dishes on the menu, including chargrilled octopus, Greek salad and aged kasseri cheese.
Don't miss the restaurant's signature dish: a whole Mediterranean sea bass, grilled with sea salt and selected directly from its in-house market.
Schwartz's Deli
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Smoked meat/Deli
Address: 3895 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: When it comes to iconic, you simply can't beat this city landmark that's been heralded as having the world's best smoked meat.
Schwartz's has been an institution in Montreal since 1928, serving up smoked meat, turkey and salami sandwiches that attract throngs of visitors and locals alike.
If it's your first time visiting, it's hard to beat a classic smoked meat sandwich with a side of fresh homemade French fries.
If you don’t want to wait in line, head to the takeout counter and grab your order to go. As a tip: Order your meat medium-lean, ask for extra bread, and be sure to order a side of pickles.
Bistro Nolah
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Southern
Address: 3669 Boul. Saint-Jean, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the heart of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Bistro Nolah is a vibrant spot serving up Southern comfort food, with a menu that takes influence from the cuisine of New Orleans, Louisiana.
On offer here are classic Southern-style dishes, including hush puppies, jambalaya, gumbo, grits and fried chicken, for an experience reminiscent of the lively streets of the Crescent City.
Don't miss out on dessert, which includes bread pudding with bourbon sauce, a Mississippi mud pie and a true New Orleans classic — beignets.
Restaurant Joséphine
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Quebec regional/terroir
Address: 4007 St. Denis St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set in the heart of the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood, Joséphine is a chic bistro known for its high-quality seafood (said to be some of the best in the city) and fresh pasta.
Dishes here are prepared using flavours from French, Asian and Portuguese cuisine, and feature ingredients that showcase Quebec's fresh local produce.
The restaurant also has an oyster bar where you can get custom platters of fresh oysters and seafood to share or enjoy solo.
Visit on a Tuesday to take advantage of all-you-can-eat mussels, or on a Wednesday for their special on oysters.
Satay Brothers
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian
Address: 3721 rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the vibrant Saint-Henri neighbourhood, Satay Brothers is a beloved spot in the city for Asian street food.
The restaurant began as a stall at Atwater Market in 2010, and has since become a culinary destination on Notre Dame Ouest.
The restaurant's menu celebrates Southeast Asian cuisine using homemade ingredients that reflect the owners' Singaporean heritage. Dishes include a spicy laksa soup, chicken, tempeh and shrimp satay, and pork belly steamed buns.
The restaurant's stall at Atwater Market also continues to serve up tasty bites each summer.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.