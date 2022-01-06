Trending Topics

Brendan Gallagher Shared A Cute Photo With A Possible Girlfriend & Here's What We Know

Could love be in the air for this Montreal Canadiens player? 💕

@bgally.11

Love may be in the air for Montreal Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher, who posted an adorable photo of himself with a possible girlfriend on Instagram.

The number 11 right-winger has been historically private about his love life with his last "media courtship" dating back to 2017 when he was spotted with Montreal's Vanessa Grimaldi, a former The Bachelor contestant, which could be why the photo sparked thousands of "likes," hundreds of comments and a whole lot of buzz.

In the photo, the pair pose side-by-side in front of a lit-up tree. It's captioned, "She'd rather be in Florida." While nothing about this blatantly reveals that the mystery blonde is Gallagher's new boo, the comments certainly hint at it.

Several other hockey players were quick to comment like Nick Suzuki, Max Domi and Jake Evans with Evans commenting, "You guys should come visit." Julie Petry, the wife of Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry, wrote "Aww" with a smiley face.

But it's a comment from the woman herself, identified on Instagram as Emma Fortin, that shows that — regardless of their relationship status — there's a lot of affection between the pair. It says, "lav uuu" with two heart emojis.

@bgally.11 | Instagram

According to information available on social media, Emma Fortin aka Emmanuelle Fortin is a PhD candidate studying management and strategy at HEC Montréal. She is buddies with Anndya from L'ile de l'amour, according to her Instagram highlights.

Fortin also shared the same photo as Gallagher as an Instagram story on Thursday, making sure to add four heart emojis.

Our team sent the potential couple a request for comment. We will update the article when we get a response.

