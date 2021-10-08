Brendan Gallagher Said He Wishes He 'Could've Done A Little Bit More' For Carey Price
"He's a role model."
Though they've been teammates for nearly a decade, Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher admitted that even he didn't notice how much Carey Price was struggling and wished he "could've done a little bit more for him."
"There are a lot of emotions [...] I've known him for 10 plus years and any time I've been going through something he's been there to help me and I just kinda wish that I was able to do the same thing for him," Gallagher said at a press conference on Thursday.
Brendan Gallagher s'adresse aux médias en direct du Centre Bell. Brendan Gallagher is addressing the media live fr… https://t.co/kNkYAGutm2— Canadiens Montréal (@Canadiens Montréal) 1633658623.0
Price made the decision to enter the NHL's Player Assistance Program on Thursday, much to the surprise of the Habs organization and hockey fans around the world.
Gallagher commended Price and said that it was "unfair" for him to constantly carry around the weight of expectation.
"It's just such a courageous decision that he made."
"You need to be there for him and he's got a lot of pressure on him outside of hockey, as well [...] We need to be there for him and try to do a better job of reaching out and talking to him."
Gallagher said he hopes Price's decision will bring awareness to unspoken mental health issues and inspire both NHL players and fans to get the help they need.
"I hope Pricey being the role model that he is, this will lead to a lot of people getting help, as well."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact a helpline which is available 24 hours a day to talk. Or click here, for additional resources.
If you need immediate assistance please call 9-1-1 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
