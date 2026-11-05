Canadian parents are getting 2 tax-free payments before Christmas worth up to $1.3K per child
You may automatically qualify.
Between holiday shopping and grocery bills that never seem to shrink, the next couple of months can be rough on a family budget. Thankfully, a little help is on the way.
The next Canada Child Benefit payment lands in just over two weeks. And for parents planning ahead for the holidays, there's a bonus: the December payment is coming earlier than usual.
Here's when to expect both deposits, how much you could get and who qualifies.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit, or CCB, is a tax-free monthly payment from the federal government to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18.
It's paid out by the Canada Revenue Agency, and the amount each family gets depends on its income, along with how many children it has and how old they are. Lower-income families get the most, but many middle-income families qualify for at least a partial payment too.
When is the November CCB payment?
Eligible families can expect their November Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday, November 20.
The Canada Revenue Agency typically sends CCB payments out on the 20th of each month. When that date lands on a weekend or holiday, the money goes out on the closest business day before it.
December's payment is coming early
Instead of the 20th, December's payment is scheduled for Friday, December 11, according to the CRA. That means parents will have it in their accounts more than a week earlier than usual, just in time for holiday shopping.
If your payment doesn't show up on the expected date, the CRA recommends waiting five business days before contacting the agency.
How much money can you get?
The amount you get depends on your adjusted family net income, along with how many children you have and how old they are.
For the current benefit year, which runs from July 2026 to June 2027, the maximum amounts are:
- Children under 6: Up to $679.75 per month, or $8,157 per year, per child
- Children aged 6 to 17: Up to $573.58 per month, or $6,883 per year, per child
Families with an adjusted net income under $38,237 get the maximum amount. Above that, payments gradually go down as income rises, with a second, slower reduction once income passes $82,847.
These amounts are based on your 2025 income, so filing your taxes on time is key to getting the right payment.
Extra money for some families
Families caring for a child who’s eligible for the Disability Tax Credit may also qualify for the Child Disability Benefit, which can add up to $290 per month, or $3,480 per year, for each eligible child. It's usually paid together with the CCB and goes down as family income goes up.
Quebec families may also be eligible for Retraite Québec's Family Allowance, which is paid separately from the federal benefit.
Who qualifies?
To get the Canada Child Benefit, you need to live with a child under 18 and be mainly responsible for their care and upbringing.
You also need to be a resident of Canada for tax purposes. You or your spouse or common-law partner also needs to be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, eligible temporary resident or registered under the Indian Act.
Parents who share custody usually each get 50% of what they'd receive with full custody, based on their own income.
How to apply
For most new parents, signing up is pretty simple. In Quebec, you can give consent to share your baby's birth registration with the CRA, which lets the agency check your eligibility without a separate application.
You can also apply through your CRA My Account or by mailing in Form RC66, the Canada Child Benefits Application.
Both parents need to file a tax return every year to keep the payments coming, even if one of you had no income. Missing a return is one of the most common reasons payments get delayed or stopped.
How to estimate your payment
The CRA has a child and family benefits calculator that can give you a ballpark figure, based on your family income and your children's ages. You can also log into your CRA My Account to see your exact payment amount and date.
CCB payments are tax-free, so you don't need to report them as income.
For more details, visit the CRA's Canada Child Benefit page.
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