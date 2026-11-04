This Montreal bar transformed into a Christmas wonderland and it's open daily until January

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

Montreal's Christmas-themed bar.

La Taverne de Noël officially reopened for the season on Wednesday, November 4.

Madeline Forsyth, @tavernenoellpd | Instagram
Senior Writer

Halloween may have just ended, but one Montreal bar has already traded its pumpkins for twinkling Christmas lights.

La Taverne de Noël officially reopened for the season on Wednesday, November 4. Every year, Le Petit Dep's location on Saint-Laurent Boulevard turns its bar, La Buvette du Dep, into a cozy holiday hideaway, and this year's version looks just as festive as ever.

What it's like inside

Stepping inside feels a little like walking into a Christmas card. The room is decked out in garlands and soft, dim lighting, with festive music playing in the background and the smell of warm spices in the air.

Whether you're catching up with friends, planning a holiday date night or just looking to escape the cold for an afternoon, you'd be hard pressed to find a more cozy spot during the most wonderful time of the year.

Festive drinks

The star of the menu is the Guim-O Choco. The creamy hot chocolate is topped with a handmade torched marshmallow and a touch of dulce de leche, then served in a mug with a chocolate-dipped rim covered in cookie crumbs.

It costs $8.75, plus tax, and it's available at all Le Petit Dep cafés until January 11, so you don't have to visit the tavern to get your hands on one.

The tavern also has a seasonal cocktail menu, featuring local ingredients and new twists on traditional holiday drinks. If last year is anything to go by, expect plenty of eggnog, mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate.

How to get a table

There's no need to book ahead. In fact, you can't. La Taverne de Noël doesn't accept reservations, so all tables are first-come, first-served.

The evening is reserved for diners, though. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., priority seating goes to guests who are staying for dinner, with a minimum of one food item from the evening menu per person.

So if you're only stopping by for a drink or a dessert, Le Petit Dep suggests coming earlier in the day or after 8 p.m.

The tavern is open every day from 8 a.m. to midnight, and the kitchen opens at 4 p.m.

La Taverne de Noël

Price: Free entry. The Guim-O Choco is $8.75, plus tax.

When: Open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight, until early January.

Address: 5125 Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal

Why you need to go: For a cozy, festive escape in the Plateau, complete with holiday cocktails and a torched-marshmallow hot chocolate.

La Taverne de Noël on Instagram


AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
montreal restaurantsmontreal barschristmas bar montrealchristmas in montreal
Eat and DrinkEat and DrinkMontreal
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Will Montreal have a white Christmas this year? Here's what this new forecast says

Fingers crossed. 🤞❄️

A holiday train covered in twinkling lights is bringing a free concert to Montreal this month

Mark your calendars! 🚂

Several foods sold in Quebec were just recalled, including cookies, cheese & Costco snacks

Check the pantry.

Teen arrested after 18-year-old cyclist killed in Montreal hit and run

Teen arrested in fatal Montreal hit and run

A Canadian airline just ranked No.1 in the world for economy class and it's not Air Canada

It's officially a three-peat. ✈️

Quebec to launch diplomatic offensive in U.S. after midterms, premier says

Quebec to launch diplomatic offensive in the U.S.

A $333K Loto-Québec prize is still unclaimed and the ticket expires this month

The winner may not even know they've won.

4 Basha locations around Montreal were hit with over $12K in food safety fines in the past year

Plenty of food safety issues were found.

Hydro-Québec to sell portion of New York transmission line to Kahnawake

Hydro-Québec partners with Mohawk community