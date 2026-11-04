Locals say this is the most beautiful street in Montreal, and it's not in the Old Port
It might not be the one you expect.
Once you get past the unpredictable weather and orange cones that seem to sprout up overnight, Montreal is a pretty easy city to fall in love with.
Part of its charm comes from its abundance of walkable neighbourhoods and pretty streets.
With that in mind, we recently asked our Facebook readers one simple question: what's the prettiest street in Montreal, and why?
Plenty of locals weighed in, while a few others couldn't resist making a pothole joke or two (one reader's pick was "the one with no potholes").
Leafy residential streets lined with historic homes were popular picks. So were scenic drives along the water and busy strips packed with shops and cafés.
Here are the eight streets that came up the most.
1. Sherbrooke Street West
Locals aren't the only ones with a soft spot for Sherbrooke Street West. Last year, Time Out ranked it the fifth coolest street in the world, and it came out on top in our poll, too.
One reader loved the stretch "around Westmount Park," while another said there's "so much to see and enjoy, from west to east."
Through the Golden Square Mile, the street is lined with grand old mansions, McGill's Roddick Gates, the McCord Stewart Museum and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
2. Rue Duluth
This Plateau favourite came in a close second.
One reader described Duluth as having "cute distinct houses, green, central, busy, dainty establishments, few cars," and even called out a specific home: "Look at that white house with the blue balcony."
Stretching from Parc La Fontaine toward Saint-Laurent, the street is known for its colourful row houses and bring-your-own-wine restaurants.
3. Boulevard Gouin
Boulevard Gouin was a favourite among readers who love a scenic drive.
One reader singled out the stretch through the Bois-de-Saraguay nature park, "especially in the fall," while another chose it simply "for the waterfront."
Following the Rivière des Prairies along the north end of the island, the road passes nature parks and some of the oldest homes in the city. It's also home to the Church of La Visitation-de-la-Bienheureuse-Vierge-Marie, the oldest surviving church on the island of Montreal
4. Rue Laval
This quiet Plateau street was a big hit with architecture lovers.
One reader picked it "for its magnificent period houses," while another narrowed it down to the stretch "between Sherbrooke and Pine."
Its southern end opens onto Square Saint-Louis, which one reader called "a little magical place with colourful houses and interesting architecture."
5. Rue Wellington
Verdun's main strip was a popular pick for its bustling energy.
One reader praised it for "all the beautiful shops, cafés and restaurants."
In the summer, part of Wellington becomes a pedestrian promenade, and the Verdun beach is just a short walk away.
6. Rue Saint-Paul
The Old Montreal classic made the list, though maybe not as high as you'd expect.
"Yeah, it’s touristy, but the buildings are exquisite," one reader admitted.
As one of the oldest streets in the city, it's lined with cobblestones, art galleries and the historic Bonsecours Market.
7. Lakeshore Boulevard
For West Islanders and Lachine locals, nothing beats a drive or bike ride along the water.
One reader recommended the stretch "by the lake/river in Lachine," calling it a "very nice drive."
The road winds past stone houses, lakeside parks and charming spots like Pointe-Claire Village.
8. Rue Sainte-Catherine
Montreal's busiest shopping street might not be the prettiest in the traditional sense, but some readers love it for the buzz.
One reader picked it for "all the shopping," while another had a very specific vision in mind: "Sainte-Catherine Street with the Canadiens Stanley Cup parade." We can dream.
The street runs through downtown's shopping district, the Quartier des spectacles and the Village, which becomes a pedestrian-only stretch in the summer.
Honourable mentions
A few other streets came up more than once, including Laurier, Prince-Arthur, McGill College, Boulevard LaSalle, Greene Avenue and Avenue du Parc.
What's your favourite Montreal street? Let us know in the comments