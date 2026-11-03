A holiday train covered in twinkling lights is bringing a free concert to Montreal this month
Mark your calendars! 🚂
The holidays are officially on the horizon, and one of Canada's most festive traditions is about to roll back into town.
The CPKC Holiday Train will make its first stop of the 2026 tour right here in Montreal on Thursday, November 19. Decked out in thousands of twinkling lights, the train pulls into each stop, opens up a boxcar stage and hosts a free holiday concert for whoever shows up.
This year, the Montreal-area shows feature Canadian band Magic!, best known for the hit "Rude," along with singer MARIS.
When & where to see it in Montreal
The train will make two stops on the island, both on the evening of November 19:
- Montreal West: 7 to 7:30 p.m., at the Montreal West Exo station
- Beaconsfield: 8:30 to 9 p.m., at the Beaconsfield Exo station
Both shows are fairly short, about half an hour each, so it's a good idea to get there a little early to grab a decent spot.
What to bring
The concerts are free, but the Holiday Train has always been about giving back. Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or make a cash donation, and everything collected goes to the local food bank in that community.
It's also an outdoor event in late November, so dress for the cold. A warm hat and gloves go a long way when you're standing on a train platform after dark.
More stops around Quebec
Can't make it on the 19th? A second Holiday Train will make its way through Quebec a few days later, with American Authors, the band behind "Best Day of My Life," and Rafaëlle Roy performing.
On Monday, November 23, it'll stop in Lac-Mégantic at noon, Sherbrooke at 4:45 p.m. and Farnham at 8:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, November 24, it'll swing through the South Shore with stops in:
- Kahnawake: 5 to 5:30 p.m., on Old Malone Road
- Saint-Constant: 6 to 6:30 p.m., at the rail crossing on Sainte-Catherine Street, east of the Sainte-Catherine Exo station
- Delson: 6:55 to 7:20 p.m., at 1 Chemin de la Gare
- Saint-Mathieu: 7:50 to 8:15 p.m., at École Jacques-Barclay, 368 Rue Principale
- Lacolle: 9 to 9:30 p.m., at 10 Rue Sainte-Marie
From there, the trains continue across Canada and the U.S., wrapping up their tours on December 20.
You can find the full schedule on the CPKC website.
CPKC Holiday Train
Price: Free, with donations to local food banks encouraged
When: Thursday, November 19 (Montreal), and November 23 and 24 (elsewhere in Quebec)
Address: Montreal West and Beaconsfield Exo stations, plus stops across Quebec
Why You Need To Go: It’s a free, family-friendly way to kick off the holiday season, and it helps local food banks at the same time.