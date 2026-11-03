A $333K Loto-Québec prize is still unclaimed and the ticket expires this month
The winner may not even know they've won.
Somewhere in Quebec, there's a lottery ticket worth $333,333 sitting in a wallet, a junk drawer or maybe the bottom of a coat pocket. And whoever has it is running out of time to cash in.
The ticket matched all seven numbers in the Québec Max draw on November 21, 2025. That jackpot was split between three winning tickets, worth $333,333 each. Two of the winners have come forward, but one still hasn't.
According to Loto-Québec, the unclaimed ticket was sold in Montérégie, just south of Montreal.
Loto-Québec prizes have to be claimed within a year of the draw, which means the winner has until Saturday, November 21, 2026 to come forward. After that, the money goes toward bonus prizes in future draws.
The winning numbers
Here's what to look for on your ticket:
- Draw date: November 21, 2025
- Game: Québec Max
- Winning numbers: 01, 09, 10, 11, 24, 40, 49
- Prize: $333,333 (one of three shares)
- Region where it was sold: Montérégie
- Deadline to claim: November 21, 2026
It's not the only big prize waiting
This isn't the only unclaimed prize on Loto-Québec's books. According to its list, last updated October 15, four other prizes of $100,000 or more are still waiting for their owners.
The biggest is a $2 million Québec Max jackpot, also sold in Montérégie, from the March 31, 2026 draw. Its winning numbers were 02, 05, 19, 21, 28, 39 and 41, with a bonus number of 45. That winner has until March 31, 2027 to claim it.
There's also a $100,000 Lotto Max prize that was sold right here in Montreal, from the draw on August 21, 2026. The winning numbers were 03, 18, 23, 30, 31, 38 and 45, and the deadline to claim is August 21, 2027.
Two other $100,000 prizes are also unclaimed:
- A Lotto 6/49 prize from February 21, 2026, sold in Chaudière-Appalaches, with the winning selection 65044425-01. The deadline to claim is February 21, 2027.
- A Lotto Max prize from May 1, 2026, sold in the Capitale-Nationale region, with the winning numbers 07, 09, 18, 24, 39, 41 and 45. The deadline to claim is May 1, 2027.
So if you've got a stack of old tickets lying around, now might be a good time to give them one last look before tossing them in the trash.
This story was inspired by the article "Loto-Québec cherche une personne qui ne sait peut-être pas qu'elle a gagné 333 333 $" which was originally published on Narcity.
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