Canada Child Benefit payments are going out earlier than usual — Here's when you'll get yours
September is different from other months.
If you normally keep an eye on your bank account around the middle of the month for your Canada Child Benefit payment, you'll want to pay a little closer attention this time around.
The federal benefit, paid out by the Canada Revenue Agency, is one of the main sources of financial support for families across Canada, helping eligible parents cover some of the everyday costs of raising children.
And while CCB payments usually arrive on a predictable schedule, September's deposit date is a little different.
Here's what to know about the upcoming Canada Child Benefit payment, including when you can expect it, how much you could receive and who qualifies.
Why this month's CCB payment date is different
CCB payments normally arrive on the 20th of each month, but there are a few exceptions to that schedule.
If the 20th falls on a weekend or a statutory holiday, the CRA moves the payment to the closest business day before it.
That's the case this month, with the regular payment date falling on a Sunday.
As a result, eligible families can expect their September Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday, September 18 — two days earlier than the usual date.
So, if you're used to checking your account on the 20th, you won't have to wait quite that long this time.
How much could you get from the Canada Child Benefit?
The amount a family receives through the CCB isn't the same for everyone.
For the current benefit year, which began in July, the maximum payment is $679.75 per month for each child under 6 and $573.58 per month for each child aged 6 to 17.
That works out to a maximum of $8,157 per year for a child under 6 and $6,883 per year for a child aged 6 to 17.
Those are the maximum amounts, though, and many families will receive less.
The CCB is income-tested, meaning the amount you get is based in part on your adjusted family net income. Families with an adjusted net income of $38,237 or less can receive the maximum amount.
Above that threshold, the benefit gradually decreases rather than disappearing all at once.
The reduction also depends on how many children are in the family, so two households with the same income don't necessarily receive the same CCB payment.
Some families can get an additional benefit
Families caring for a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit may also be eligible for the Child Disability Benefit (CDB).
The CDB can provide up to $284.25 per month for each eligible child, although that amount is also reduced as family income increases.
There can also be additional support depending on where you live.
Some provinces (including Quebec) and territories offer their own child and family benefits on top of the federal CCB. These programs have their own eligibility rules and payment amounts, so the total deposited into a family's account can be higher than the federal benefit alone.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB is intended for families who are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of a child under 18.
There are also residency requirements that need to be met.
Depending on their circumstances, eligible recipients can include Canadian citizens, permanent residents, protected persons, certain temporary residents and people registered under the Indian Act.
The CRA also looks at family income when calculating how much a household should receive.
For parents who share custody of a child, the benefit is generally divided between both parents. Each parent typically receives 50% of the amount they would have received if they had full custody, with the calculation based on their own income.
And there isn't a single income cutoff where every family suddenly stops receiving the CCB.
Instead, payments gradually decrease as family income goes up, meaning the point at which a household stops qualifying for a payment can vary depending on its circumstances.
How do you apply for the CCB?
For new parents, getting the Canada Child Benefit can happen automatically in many cases.
When registering a newborn's birth, parents in most provinces and territories can consent to have the necessary information shared with the CRA. That allows the agency to determine whether the family is eligible for the CCB without a separate application.
If you aren't automatically registered, you can apply through CRA My Account.
You can also fill out Form RC66, Canada Child Benefits Application, and send it to the CRA.
Once you've applied, the CRA will determine whether you're eligible for the CCB and how much you should receive. It will also check whether you qualify for certain provincial or territorial child benefits.
One thing parents should keep in mind: you need to file your taxes every year to keep receiving the CCB.
Both parents generally need to file a tax return, even if they had no income or don't owe any tax. The CRA uses the information from those returns to recalculate benefit amounts each year.
If you don't file, your CCB payments could eventually be interrupted.
How can you find out how much you'll receive?
If you're wondering how much money your family could actually receive, the CRA has a child and family benefits calculator that can give you an estimate.
You'll need information such as your family income, the number of children you have and their ages. The calculator can also take applicable disability benefits and provincial or territorial programs into account.
It's worth remembering that the figure you get won't necessarily match every future payment, since benefit amounts can change when your circumstances or income change.
CCB payments and your taxes
The good news is that the Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free.
That means you don't have to report your CCB payments as taxable income on your tax return, and the money doesn't count toward the amount of tax you owe.
For the latest information about CCB payment dates, eligibility and benefit amounts, you can check the Canada Revenue Agency's Canada Child Benefit page.
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