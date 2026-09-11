Montreal's weekend road closures could mess up your whole route — Here's where to avoid
A film shoot, a cycling race, and construction on several bridges are all happening at once.
If you're driving anywhere in or around Montreal between now and Monday, September 14, it's worth checking your route before you leave. A mix of construction road closures, a downtown film shoot, and a major cycling event are all converging on the city this weekend, and a handful of bridges and highways will be affected.
Honoré-Mercier Bridge (Route 138)
From Saturday at 3 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed at the Montreal end of the bridge, near Kahnawake. Expect congestion throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday.
Metropolitan Expressway (Highway 40)
In the Saint-Michel and Pie-IX area, Exit 75 (leading to Highway 19 north, Saint-Michel Boulevard, and Papineau Avenue) will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers will need to take Exit 73 instead and double back via Rue Saint-Hubert.
Separately, one of three lanes on the westbound service road (Crémazie Boulevard West) will be closed between Pie-IX and Saint-Michel boulevards, from Friday at 11 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. The entrance from Pie-IX Boulevard onto the westbound Metropolitan will be closed by default.
Olivier-Charbonneau Bridge (Highway 25)
Between Montreal and Laval, one of three northbound lanes on the bridge will be closed Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier (Route 158)
In Mirabel, the road will be fully closed in both directions between Highway 15 and Chemin Saint-Simon, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Westbound traffic gets detoured via the ramp to Highway 15 south, then Exit 35 to Highway 50 west, then Exit 279 to Chemin Saint-Simon. Eastbound traffic detours via the ramp to Highway 50 east, then Exit 292-N to Highway 15 north, then Exit 39 to Route 158 east.
Victoria Bridge
Because work continues on Rue Bridge, the Victoria Bridge will stay down to a single lane in each direction at all times, starting Friday at midnight and continuing until Rue Bridge fully reopens.
Downtown film shoot
In Ville-Marie, Rue Union (between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Rue Belmont), Robert-Bourassa Boulevard northbound (between Belmont and Cathcart streets), and René-Lévesque Boulevard in both directions (between Côte du Beaver Hall and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard) will be completely closed Saturday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a film shoot.
Montreal Cycling Grand Prix
The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal takes over Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont, and Ville-Marie on Sunday, September 13. Traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the race route.
Highway 30, Brossard
Evening and overnight closures are planned on Highway 30 in both directions between Highway 10 and Boulevard Matte, lasting roughly two weeks while crews repave the road.
Highway 520, Dorval
The on-ramp from Boulevard Roméo-Vachon heading south onto westbound Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse) will remain closed until Thursday, November 11.
Before you head out
Weather or other operational issues could still change or cancel any of this work, so it's worth checking Quebec511.info before you leave, especially if you're heading downtown or near the affected bridges this weekend.
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