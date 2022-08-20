Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Canada Has Got Its Own Dead Sea Where You Can Float Your Troubles Away

Did you know Western Canada has its own version of the Dead Sea?

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Person floating in Little Manitou Lake in Saskatchewan.

Person floating in Little Manitou Lake in Saskatchewan.

@elo_ouellet8 | Instagram

Canada has got some pretty rad bodies of water from coast to coast, however, did you know that Saskatchewan is home to a lake known as Canada's very own Dead Sea?

Little Manitou Lake is a small saltwater lake about 120 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon with a salinity content so strong that it's practically impossible to sink.

The lake is five times saltier than the ocean and has a saltwater content half that of the Dead Sea in Jordan and Israel, the Atlas Obscura states.

"Fed by underground springs, the lake waters are high in sodium, magnesium, and potassium salts, allowing swimmers to float effortlessly."

The lake is said to have curative properties, considering the abundance of minerals found in the water, making it a must-try spot for anyone looking for a health boost. In fact, natural oils, mineral salts and mud are actually harvested from Little Manitou Lake and made into lotions, masks and salves sold across the country.

With a mineral content higher than any spa in Canada, Little Manitou just might be the perfect spot for you to truly float your troubles away.

According to Tourism Saskatchewan, the lake has a beach for visitors to use open from May 1 to mid-October. Guests can also opt-in for a day at the Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa.

The resort grants you access to mineral pools, a luxe dining experience and accommodation for a salty but sweet stay.

So, if you're planning a trip out West and are looking for some adventure and relaxation, Little Manitou Lake is totally worth adding to the list.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...