Canada Has Got Its Own Dead Sea Where You Can Float Your Troubles Away
Did you know Western Canada has its own version of the Dead Sea?
Canada has got some pretty rad bodies of water from coast to coast, however, did you know that Saskatchewan is home to a lake known as Canada's very own Dead Sea?
Little Manitou Lake is a small saltwater lake about 120 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon with a salinity content so strong that it's practically impossible to sink.
The lake is five times saltier than the ocean and has a saltwater content half that of the Dead Sea in Jordan and Israel, the Atlas Obscura states.
"Fed by underground springs, the lake waters are high in sodium, magnesium, and potassium salts, allowing swimmers to float effortlessly."
The lake is said to have curative properties, considering the abundance of minerals found in the water, making it a must-try spot for anyone looking for a health boost. In fact, natural oils, mineral salts and mud are actually harvested from Little Manitou Lake and made into lotions, masks and salves sold across the country.
With a mineral content higher than any spa in Canada, Little Manitou just might be the perfect spot for you to truly float your troubles away.
According to Tourism Saskatchewan, the lake has a beach for visitors to use open from May 1 to mid-October. Guests can also opt-in for a day at the Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa.
The resort grants you access to mineral pools, a luxe dining experience and accommodation for a salty but sweet stay.
So, if you're planning a trip out West and are looking for some adventure and relaxation, Little Manitou Lake is totally worth adding to the list.
