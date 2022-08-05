Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal's Old Port Is Hosting A Holi-Inspired Festival Of Colours This August

There will be an organised colour-throw every hour. 🌈

Staff Writer
People throw colours during the HOLI Festival des couleurs in Montreal.

HOLI Festival des couleurs | Facebook

On August 13, the Montreal Old Port's Holi festival will be back for its third edition, so Montrealers can add some colour to their lives... and their clothes!

Run by the organization Festival of India, which counts among its sponsors the High Commission of India in Canada, our local Holi is inspired by the well-known Hindu tradition usually celebrated in March. The colour-throwing festival — where participants throw pigmented water or powder at each other — welcomes the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Of course, March weather in Montreal being inappropriate, we have to wait a bit longer for the Festival of India's version of the celebration.

You can expect good vibes only as the event will begin with some Bollywood-style dances, house DJ sets, reggaeton and live band performances.

As the party escalates, the music will switch to popular Latin tunes and top hit remixes. The lineup includes DJ Neerav, Daven Ray, Jalebi Beats, DJ Padda + Veils of Bollywood, Foberr + Billy, Afrotonik, Tushar and more.

Participants are welcome to throw colours at any point during the festivities, but organizers say there will be a collective throw every hour starting at 2 p.m. The entire family is welcome as the festival will also have bouncy castles for kids, a South Asian bazaar, henna and food stalls.

HOLI Montreal

Cost: $25.50 (tax included) on Eventbrite; $30.86 at the door

When: August 13, from 12 p.m until 10 p.m.

Where: Quai de l'Horloge, Old Port

Website

