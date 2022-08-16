Montreal's Mile End Is Hosting A Giant Block Party With Food Stands & Epic Art Projections
Gigantic digital artworks, music, food and local merchants 👾
For four days, a skate park beneath a Mile End overpass will be transformed into a "digital block party" with epic video projections on surrounding buildings. MAPP_MTL, Montreal's festival of projection mapping, is back from September 21 to 24 for its seventh edition under the theme "multiple dimensions."
Since 2016, the festival has sought to offer a space for video mapping artists — who project videos onto objects or surfaces like buildings to create displays — to promote their work in Montreal.
In an email to MTL Blog, a spokesperson for the event also promised music, food stands and a merchant market. In 2021, MAPP_MTL featured fried chicken and pastries from local restaurant Nakamichi.
The competition MINUTE_MAPP will also make a return on September 22, displaying 60-second works on the façade of the Million Tapis and Tuiles building in front of the skatepark. The call for participants is open to both local and international artists. The deadline to send in an artwork is September 12.
In addition to a jury-selected winner, Montrealers who attend the competition or watch it online can vote for their favourite piece.
Also on the program is the first-ever MARCHÉ_MAPP, a professional gathering dedicated to the development of jobs in public digital art.
MAPP_MTL 2022
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 21 to 24
Where: Van Horne Skatepark