Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's Mile End Is Hosting A Giant Block Party With Food Stands & Epic Art Projections

Gigantic digital artworks, music, food and local merchants 👾

Staff Writer
Previous edition of MAPP_MTL.

Previous edition of MAPP_MTL.

MAPP_MTL

For four days, a skate park beneath a Mile End overpass will be transformed into a "digital block party" with epic video projections on surrounding buildings. MAPP_MTL, Montreal's festival of projection mapping, is back from September 21 to 24 for its seventh edition under the theme "multiple dimensions."

Since 2016, the festival has sought to offer a space for video mapping artists — who project videos onto objects or surfaces like buildings to create displays — to promote their work in Montreal.

In an email to MTL Blog, a spokesperson for the event also promised music, food stands and a merchant market. In 2021, MAPP_MTL featured fried chicken and pastries from local restaurant Nakamichi.

The competition MINUTE_MAPP will also make a return on September 22, displaying 60-second works on the façade of the Million Tapis and Tuiles building in front of the skatepark. The call for participants is open to both local and international artists. The deadline to send in an artwork is September 12.

In addition to a jury-selected winner, Montrealers who attend the competition or watch it online can vote for their favourite piece.

Also on the program is the first-ever MARCHÉ_MAPP, a professional gathering dedicated to the development of jobs in public digital art.

MAPP_MTL 2022

Cost: Free to attend

When: September 21 to 24

Where: Van Horne Skatepark

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...