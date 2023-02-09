How Much You'll Pay In Quebec Income Tax, According To How Much You Make
Here are the 2022 income tax brackets.
As April 30th crawls ever closer, it's becoming time to think about taxes again. Sorry. This year, as every year, Quebec's tax brackets have changed, just enough to be worth checking but not enough to make a big difference in most people's lives. That said, your contribution might be slightly bigger than you expect, and the only way to know for sure is to read this article!
What are the Quebec income tax brackets in 2022?
The first $46,295 in taxable income (i.e. gross income minus deductions) is taxed at 15%. A 20% rate applies to additional income between $46,295 and $92,580, and a 24% rate applies to income between $92,580 and $112,655. Any income over $112,655 is taxed at 25.75%.
So, for example, someone who made $50,000 in taxable income in 2022 would pay:
- 0.2 x ($50,000 – $46,295) +
- 0.15 x $46,295.
These tax rates are nearly identical to those for 2021, but there is a difference of several thousand dollars between each bracket in 2021 and 2022.
When can you start preparing to file your Quebec taxes?
As early as you like, nerd. But seriously, the online service for ordering your tax forms is open as of the end of January 2023 and you can pick up physical forms from a Services Québec office as of the end of February. If you prefer to use software, make sure it's an authorized program.
When are Quebec taxes due?
Typically, taxes are due right on April 30, but since it falls on a Sunday this year, Quebecers have until May 1, 2023, to file their 2022 return.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.