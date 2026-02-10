This Canadian government job pays up to $85K a year & only requires a high school diploma
Plus, you get paid $1,000 a week during training.
Finding a stable job that comes with paid training and a salary that can exceed $85,000 a year is rare. But that's exactly what Fisheries and Oceans Canada is offering right now through its Fishery Officer training program — and the only education requirement is a high school diploma.
The role involves enforcing fishing laws and regulations to protect Canada's oceans, rivers, and fisheries. Hirees will be tasked with patrolling waterways, monitoring fishing activities, and working with communities on conservation education.
But there's a catch: you need to be willing to relocate.
Applicants must indicate which regions of Canada they're open to moving to after training, since positions are available across the country. Depending on where officers are posted, they could find themselves working on Canada's coastlines, lakes, or rivers. It's fieldwork, so the job involves spending plenty of time outdoors.
Accepted candidates start with 19 weeks of classroom training at the Atlantic Police Academy in Summerside, Prince Edward Island. During this phase, trainees earn $1,000 per week.
After that, field training continues for approximately 30 months (the exact timeline is currently under review). Salaries increase as trainees progress through different levels:
- Training Level 1: $59,518 to $67,276
- Training Level 2: $66,559 to $75,427
- Fully qualified Officer: $74,995 to $85,266
On top of base pay, officers receive a $6,500 annual allowance plus $300 for first aid.
As for the eligibility requirements, there aren't a ton. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma (or equivalent training and experience). Canadian citizens and permanent residents can apply, whether currently residing in Canada or living abroad.
The application deadline is April 1, 2026, with submissions accepted online through the government's hiring platform. The selection process takes several months, but successful candidates receive a permanent federal government position with full benefits.
Veterans receive hiring preference, followed by Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
Fishery Officer
Salary: $59,518 to $85,266/year
Training pay: $1,000/week
Employer: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Deadline: April 1, 2026
This story was adapted from the article "Le gouvernement du Canada embauche avec un sec. 5 au Québec et offre jusqu'à 85 266 $/an" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.