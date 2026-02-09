Canada has issued travel advisories for 8 popular winter vacation spots, including Cuba
Planning a warm-weather getaway? Check this first. ⚠️
Before you lock in that beach vacation or finalize your spring break travel plans, there's one important step you shouldn't skip: reviewing Canada's latest travel advisories for your destination.
Recent updates from the Government of Canada have flagged concerns for several sun-soaked destinations that rank among the most popular choices for Canadians seeking affordable escapes and tropical getaways.
These travel warnings don't necessarily mean you have to scrap your vacation, but they do highlight legitimate risks — from crime and violence to infrastructure challenges — that could impact your trip or put you in potentially dangerous situations.
The Government of Canada's travel advisory system uses four risk categories: "Take normal security precautions," "Exercise a high degree of caution," "Avoid non-essential travel," and "Avoid all travel." These levels help you to assess conditions such as crime rates, political unrest, natural disasters, and disruptions to essential services, including power, water, or medical care.
This month, the concerns range from gang activity and armed robberies in certain Caribbean islands to ongoing infrastructure failures and shortages in Cuba. Some advisories cover entire nations, while others apply only to particular regions or cities.
Here's everything Canadian travellers need to know about the latest travel advisories for eight popular winter sun destinations, including Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica, and more.
Canada's travel advisory for Jamaica
Last Updated: February 6, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime, particularly outside tourist areas.
Details: Jamaica's gorgeous beaches and vibrant culture make it a favourite Caribbean destination for Canadians, but there are legitimate safety concerns to be aware of — especially in Kingston, Montego Bay, and other urban areas.
Violent crime is an ongoing issue. Armed robberies and gun violence happen regularly, and while most incidents occur in high-risk neighbourhoods, crime can strike anywhere at any time. Tourists have been targeted in hotels, on the street, and even by people who initially seemed friendly.
You'll see police at resorts and tourist spots, but incidents still happen. Avoid walking alone after dark, stay in well-populated areas, and steer clear of isolated beaches.
Sexual assaults have been reported at resorts — sometimes involving staff or people met through dating apps. Women and 2SLGBTQI+ travellers should take extra precautions.
Canada's travel advisory for the Dominican Republic
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.
Details: The DR's beautiful beaches and all-inclusive resorts make it hugely popular with Canadians, but crime is a real concern throughout the country — even in tourist areas.
Petty theft happens everywhere, including at resorts, airports, and major tourist sites. Drive-by thefts are especially common, with thieves on motorcycles or scooters grabbing bags from pedestrians or reaching into cars at traffic lights. Hotel room thefts and taxi-related scams have also been reported.
More serious crimes, including armed robberies and assaults, happen in urban areas, particularly after dark. Sexual assault is an issue too, involving both strangers and resort staff. If you're travelling solo, avoid isolated areas — including quiet parts of hotel properties — especially at night.
The situation near the Haiti border is unstable. Both land and sea borders are closed to travellers, and areas like Dajabón have seen violence and unrest. Emergency services are often unavailable in these regions.
Canada's travel advisory for Mexico
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.
Details: Mexico offers incredible beaches, rich culture, and world-class cuisine, making it one of the top destinations for Canadians. But staying safe requires extra vigilance, especially outside resort areas.
The Canadian government advises avoiding non-essential travel to several states due to violence and organized crime. These include Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, and parts of Jalisco and Sinaloa.
Even popular tourist destinations like Cancún, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta have seen violent incidents at hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs. Clashes between cartels and criminal groups can erupt without warning, and bystanders have been injured or killed.
Kidnappings are a serious risk, including express kidnappings where victims are forced to withdraw cash from ATMs. Armed robberies, carjackings, and assaults have been reported, sometimes by people posing as police or taxi drivers.
Petty crime like pickpocketing and bag-snatching is common in crowded areas and on public transit.
If you're staying at a resort, stick to the property or use resort-approved excursions. Don't drive after dark, keep valuables out of sight, and only use reputable transportation.
Canada's travel advisory for Cuba
Last Updated: February 9, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Cuba due to worsening shortages of electricity, fuel and basic necessities including food, water, and medicine, which can also affect resorts. The situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate, disrupting flight availability on short notice.
Details: Cuba's culture, classic cars, and beautiful beaches continue to draw Canadians, but ongoing infrastructure problems and shortages mean you need to prepare more carefully than usual.
According to Canada's advisory, Cuba has scheduled daily power cuts to manage strain on the electrical grid. Unplanned nationwide blackouts also happen and can last more than 24 hours. While most large hotels and resorts have generators, fuel shortages can limit their use — affecting food service, lighting, running water, and hot water.
The Government of Canada notes that Cuba is facing severe shortages of food, bottled water, medication, and fuel. These shortages can impact resorts too, though the timing and severity vary. Fuel shortages have disrupted transportation, including taxis, leaving tourists with very few options to get around. Some travellers have been temporarily stranded with rental cars due to lack of fuel.
Bring all the medications you need, pack extra supplies like toiletries, and keep backup food and water on hand.
Canada's travel advisory for Costa Rica
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Costa Rica due to crime.
Details: Costa Rica's rainforests, beaches, and incredible biodiversity make it a go-to destination for Canadians looking for adventure and eco-tourism. But crime is a concern you shouldn't ignore.
Theft is common throughout the country. Pickpocketing, purse-snatching, and car break-ins happen frequently in tourist areas, transit hubs, and even at hotels and rentals. Passport theft spikes during peak travel seasons. Criminals often work in teams and use distractions to target travellers.
Rental cars are prime targets. Thieves hit vehicles parked near beaches, nature reserves, or restaurants, and some even use electronic devices to prevent car doors from locking properly.
More serious crimes, including armed robberies and assaults, have been reported in San José and in coastal areas on both the Pacific and Caribbean sides. Some incidents have happened at vacation rentals or while using transportation services.
To reduce your risk, stick to well-lit and busy areas, secure your belongings, don't go out alone after dark, and never accept food or drinks from strangers.
Canada's travel advisory for Belize
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Belize due to high levels of violent crime throughout the country.
Details: Belize's beaches, cayes, and relaxed vibe attract Canadian travellers year-round, but safety conditions vary significantly depending on where you're going.
Gang violence is a serious problem in Southside Belize City, where clashes between rival groups happen regularly and police response is limited. The Canadian government advises avoiding non-essential travel to this area, which is located south of the Haulover Creek River.
Violent crime also occurs elsewhere in the country, including in Belmopan and popular tourist spots like San Pedro, Caye Caulker, Placencia, and San Ignacio. This includes armed robberies, break-ins, assaults, and sexual assaults.
Belize has one of the highest murder rates per capita in the world. While tourists aren't usually targeted, you could be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Stick to well-lit, busy areas, avoid going out after dark, and travel in groups when possible. Choose accommodations with good security, and keep doors and windows locked.
Canada's travel advisory for The Bahamas
Last Updated: February 6, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport.
Details: The Bahamas is famous for crystal-clear waters and picture-perfect beaches, making it a top choice for Canadians looking for a tropical escape. Still, staying aware of your surroundings — especially in Nassau and Freeport — is important.
Crime rates are higher on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands. This includes armed robberies, home invasions, fraud, and sexual assault. These crimes have happened even in resort areas and near cruise terminals during the day. Tourists have been targeted near hotels, on beaches, and during water activities.
Petty crimes like bag-snatching and pickpocketing are also common, particularly during festivals and busy tourist seasons.
Canadian travellers should avoid isolated areas after dark and be cautious if strangers approach offering help, food, or drinks. There have been cases where drugged items were used to facilitate theft or assault.
Sexual assaults have occurred in public spaces and on hotel properties, so solo travellers, especially women, should take extra care.
Canada's travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands
Last Updated: February 6, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution due to crime.
Details: The Turks and Caicos Islands are known for pristine beaches and turquoise waters, making them a sought-after Caribbean destination for Canadians. But crime is a legitimate concern, particularly on Providenciales, the most populated island.
Petty theft is common throughout the islands — pickpocketing, bag-snatching, muggings, and thefts from homes, vehicles, and beaches. Keep your passport and valuables secure, never leave belongings unattended (especially on beaches or in cars), and avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Be extra cautious when using ATMs, particularly after dark — stick to machines in public areas or inside banks.
More serious crimes happen too, including armed robberies, armed home invasions, murders, and sexual assaults. Avoid using unmarked illegal taxis called "jitneys" — there have been reports of drivers committing sexual assaults.
Gang-related gun violence occurs in the Turks and Caicos Islands. While tourists aren't usually targeted, you could be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Stay aware of your surroundings, pay attention to people around you, avoid deserted streets and isolated areas, and don't walk alone after dark. Choose accommodations with good security, and keep doors and windows locked at all times. If confronted, don't resist.
The islands also experience water shortages, and local authorities sometimes implement rationing. Keep a supply of water on hand and monitor local news for updates.
