Most of Canada gets Monday off next week — but why doesn't Quebec?
We'd add all love an extra day off in February.
After weeks of trying to follow new year's resolutions, suffering through icy commutes, and putting up with wind chills that make stepping outside feel like a punishment, even one extra day off sounds pretty good right now.
Many Canadians are getting exactly that next week. In case you're not aware, Monday, February 16, is Family Day — a mid-winter statutory holiday observed across much of the country. But if you're in Quebec, you're out of luck. While workers in Ontario, Alberta, BC and several other provinces enjoy a long weekend, Quebecers will be heading to work and school as usual.
It's not a mistake or a calendar oversight. Quebec just doesn't do Family Day, and it never has.
So why does Quebec skip it? And how do La Belle Province's stat holidays actually compare to the rest of Canada?
What is Family Day?
Family Day was introduced back in the 1990s to give workers a mid-winter break and encourage time with family. It's celebrated on the third Monday of February in most provinces that observe it, including Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
Some provinces celebrate a similar long weekend but call it something different. Prince Edward Island has Islander Day, Manitoba marks Louis Riel Day, and Nova Scotia observes Heritage Day.
Whatever the name, the purpose is the same: giving workers a breather between New Year's Day and Good Friday, which sit more than three months apart this year.
Why doesn't Quebec celebrate Family Day?
There's no official government explanation for why Quebec doesn't observe Family Day. The province just never adopted it when other parts of Canada started rolling it out.
But if you know anything about Quebec's relationship with holidays, it's not exactly shocking.
The province has a long history of doing things its own way, especially when it comes to statutory holidays with patriotic or cultural significance.
Instead of Victoria Day, Quebec celebrates Journée nationale des patriotes. Canada Day? Most people here know it better as Moving Day, since the majority of leases end on June 30. Remembrance Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation aren't paid holidays for most Quebec workers either.
Funnily enough, according to the Quebec government's website, the province does recognize Québec Family Mediation Day every year on the first Wednesday of February. The day exists to raise awareness about family mediation and promote conflict resolution through accredited mediators.
So while the rest of Canada gets a day off to spend with their families, Quebec dedicates a day to helping families work through their problems — just not with a statutory holiday attached.
How Quebec's statutory holidays compare
Quebec recognizes eight statutory holidays each year, according to the federal government. That includes five national holidays and three provincial ones.
To put that in perspective, Ontario gets nine statutory holidays annually. British Columbia sits at the top with 11.
Here's where Quebec lines up:
Holidays Quebec recognizes:
New Year's Day (January 1) — Observed nationwide
Good Friday (March or April) — Some workplaces swap this for Easter Monday
Journée nationale des patriotes (Last Monday before May 25) — Quebec's version of Victoria Day
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June 24) — A Quebec-specific holiday
Canada Day (July 1) — Also known as Moving Day across the province
Labour Day (First Monday in September) — Recognized across Canada
Thanksgiving (Second Monday in October) — Technically optional in Quebec, but widely observed
Christmas Day (December 25) — Observed nationwide
Holidays Quebec skips:
Family Day (Third Monday in February) — Celebrated across most provinces
Civic Holiday (First Monday in August) — Optional in several provinces, not observed here
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (September 30) — A stat holiday in some provinces
Remembrance Day (November 11) — Statutory in some provinces but not Quebec
Boxing Day (December 26) — Statutory for federal employees, not provincially recognized in Quebec
Does Quebec make up for it elsewhere?
Quebec might come up short on statutory holidays, but the province does lead in other areas.
Vacation time, for one. Quebec workers earn three weeks of paid time off after three years with the same employer, according to a 2025 report from Thirdsail. That timeline beats out New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland, where workers often need to stick around for eight years or longer to hit that mark.
So while Quebec misses out on a few scattered long weekends, workers here get more control over when they take their time off. It's a different trade-off, but it's something.
That said, it's hard to argue against an extra day off in the dead of winter.