Over 40,000 speeding tickets were issued in this one Montreal construction zone last year

Two cameras at the same spot brought in more than $13 million in fines.

Orange construction cones on a snow-covered Montreal sidewalk.

Two speed cameras stationed there (one at the entrance, one at the exit) issued a jaw-dropping 40,499 tickets in 2025.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you've been caught speeding through a construction zone in Montreal, there's a decent chance it happened at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel on Highway 25.

Two speed cameras stationed there (one at the entrance, one at the exit) issued a jaw-dropping 40,499 tickets in 2025. Combined, those cameras pulled in $13.57 million, with fines averaging around $335 each.

The reason the penalties are so steep? The speed limit in that construction zone is set at 50 km/h, and fines are automatically doubled for speeding in work zones. So if you're driving through at 90 km/h and see a flash, you're looking at a serious hit to your wallet.

That kind of fine adds up fast, especially when you consider how many drivers pass through that stretch on a daily basis. The tunnel connects Montreal's South Shore to the island, making it one of the busiest crossings in the city. And with ongoing construction work, the reduced speed limit has been in effect for a while now — long enough for those two cameras to become some of the most profitable in the province.

That one location alone accounts for a massive chunk of Quebec's overall speed camera revenue. Across the province, speed cameras brought in nearly $133 million in fines last year, according to data from the ministère de la Justice.

Mobile speed cameras were the biggest earners, generating $96.8 million. For context, that's over $30 million more than they made in 2024. Fixed cameras added another $32 million, while red light cameras chipped in $4.05 million.

The jump in revenue from mobile cameras is particularly notable. These units get moved around to different locations, often targeting high-risk zones or areas where speeding complaints have been frequent. Their flexibility makes them harder to predict, and clearly, they're catching a lot of drivers off guard.

While being handed a ticket by a robot is annoying, it's a good reminder that construction zones are heavily monitored. And judging by last year's numbers, a lot of drivers learned that lesson the hard way.

This article is adapted from "133 M$ d’amendes via radars photo : Voici l’endroit le plus payant au Québec en 2025," which was published on Narcity Quebec.

  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

