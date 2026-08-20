American alcohol might be coming back to SAQ shelves in Quebec — Here's what we know
But will anyone want to buy it?
It's been well over a year since anyone's been able to buy a bottle of American liquor at a Quebec SAQ, or in most other provinces, for that matter.
Quebec pulled all U.S.-made alcohol from its stores and website back on March 4, 2025, in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, and the ban has stuck around ever since, even as a handful of other provinces started softening their own restrictions.
Now, as Canadian trade representatives currently discuss a potential trade deal in Washington, Prime Minister Mark Carney is asking premiers across the country to reconsider, with a potential agreement between Canada and the U.S. reportedly on the table.
Quebec isn't saying yes just yet
On Thursday, Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette told reporters she's had multiple long conversations with Carney, along with leaders from other provinces, over the past 24 hours.
She stressed that she requires "the complete view of the impact on Quebec's economy" before deciding on an official position. "If it's [...] positive, it's possible that we put back the alcohol."
It's worth noting she wasn't entirely closed off to the idea before this. Earlier in August, Fréchette had said she was open to considering a return of American products to SAQ shelves. Back in April, she ruled out any concessions before trade talks had even started.
Why now?
Late Tuesday night, Trump gave Canada a three-day window before slapping new 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, including alcohol.
Washington has specifically pointed to the removal of American alcohol from Canadian shelves, along with Canada's dairy supply management system and auto industry quotas, as reasons behind the latest tariff threat.
How we got here
Back in February 2025, every Canadian province agreed to pull American alcoholic beverages from their shelves in response to an earlier round of Trump tariffs. Since then, only two provinces, Saskatchewan and Alberta, have fully reversed course and put American alcohol back on sale.
Quebec has held firmer than most, despite mounting pressure. Back in July, a bipartisan group of California lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Adam Schiff, sent letters directly to Fréchette asking the province to lift its restrictions, arguing the ban was hurting California growers who had nothing to do with the tariff dispute in the first place.
What's been missing from shelves
Since the ban took effect, plenty of familiar names have disappeared from SAQ shelves, including wines like Barefoot, Gallo, and Apothic Red, and spirits like Jack Daniel's, Jim Beam, Bacardi, and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Premixed drinks built around those same brands, like anything made with Jack Daniel's or Barefoot, went too.
There's one notable exception, though. Sour Puss made its way back onto SAQ shelves this past December, after the company behind the American brand shifted its entire production to Canada, specifically to Montreal. Nearly 98% of Sour Puss sales now happen right here in Canada.
For now, whether the rest of that list makes its way back depends on how the next few days of trade talks actually play out.
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