Canada Was Ranked 15th Happiest Country In The World & It's Our Lowest Ranking Ever
Canada had a "substantial fall" in its ranking, the report says.
Despite Canada being ranked the number one country in the world in 2021 by U.S News, it seems we've taken a hit when it comes to our happiness in 2022. Following the release of the World Happiness Report, Canada took a "substantial" fall from our previous placement, sparking a lot of questions as to what happened to Canada's happiness.
The World Happiness Report is published by the United Nation's Sustainable Development Solutions Network, where they rank the happiest countries using a global survey in more than 150 nations indicating how people evaluate their own lives.
Well, turns out, Canadians aren't doing so hot. Canada managed to rank 15th on the list, which is not only a major fall but is the "lowest ranking ever" for the land of the true north strong and free.
Canada found itself in 5th place when the World Happiness Report first began a decade ago, and while a lot can change in 10 years, we didn't expect Canadians' happiness to be such a big one.
In 2021, Canada ranked 14th, which was a pretty decent drop from 11th place in 2020, and ninth in 2019.
Finland managed to secure the top spot for the fifth year in a row this year. The Nordic nation is followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.
Sweden, Norway, Israel, and New Zealand complete the top 10 list — one that Canada was once a part of.
Despite Canada's ranking dipping lower on the list, we are still higher than the United States, according to the 2022 report.
The United States ranked 16th happiest country in the world, only one spot behind Canada — with the United Kingdom, Czechia, and Belgium following the US.
Well, while we didn't score too well this year, here's to hoping our ranking doesn't follow the downward pattern its on, and that Canada places higher next time around.
