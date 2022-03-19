Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Canada Was Ranked 15th Happiest Country In The World & It's Our Lowest Ranking Ever

Canada had a "substantial fall" in its ranking, the report says.

Person holding up Canada flag.

Person holding up Canada flag.

Natalia Kuzina | Dreamstime

Despite Canada being ranked the number one country in the world in 2021 by U.S News, it seems we've taken a hit when it comes to our happiness in 2022. Following the release of the World Happiness Report, Canada took a "substantial" fall from our previous placement, sparking a lot of questions as to what happened to Canada's happiness.

The World Happiness Report is published by the United Nation's Sustainable Development Solutions Network, where they rank the happiest countries using a global survey in more than 150 nations indicating how people evaluate their own lives.

World Happiness Report

Well, turns out, Canadians aren't doing so hot. Canada managed to rank 15th on the list, which is not only a major fall but is the "lowest ranking ever" for the land of the true north strong and free.

Canada found itself in 5th place when the World Happiness Report first began a decade ago, and while a lot can change in 10 years, we didn't expect Canadians' happiness to be such a big one.

In 2021, Canada ranked 14th, which was a pretty decent drop from 11th place in 2020, and ninth in 2019.

Finland managed to secure the top spot for the fifth year in a row this year. The Nordic nation is followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Sweden, Norway, Israel, and New Zealand complete the top 10 list — one that Canada was once a part of.

Despite Canada's ranking dipping lower on the list, we are still higher than the United States, according to the 2022 report.

The United States ranked 16th happiest country in the world, only one spot behind Canada — with the United Kingdom, Czechia, and Belgium following the US.

Well, while we didn't score too well this year, here's to hoping our ranking doesn't follow the downward pattern its on, and that Canada places higher next time around.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...