3 Quebec Universities Ranked In Canada's Top 10 For Research In 2021

McGill beat Concordia... again.

Staff Writer
Meunierd | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

Three Quebec universities were just named as some of the best in Canada for research in a new ranking.

McGill University and Université de Montréal came in third and fourth place, respectively, in Research Infosource Inc.'s "Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities 2021," with Université Laval, which is in Quebec City, at number seven.

That makes three Quebec schools in the top 10.

The only two universities that beat the Montreal schools on the research front for 2021, according to the ranking, were the University of Toronto (1) and the University of British Columbia (2).

Research Infosource's ranking is based on each university's sponsored research income generated in 2019-2020. This includes all funds to support research received by the school, including grants and contributions.

Canada's top research university in 2021, the University of Toronto, generated $1.2 million in research income.

Wondering which other schools made the list? Here are Research Infosource's top 50 research universities in 2021:

  1. University of Toronto
  2. University of British Columbia
  3. McGill University
  4. Université de Montréal
  5. University of Calgary
  6. University of Alberta
  7. Université Laval
  8. University of Ottawa
  9. McMaster University
  10. Western University

Other Quebec universities also made it into the top 50, including Université de Sherbrooke (14) Université du Québec à Montréal (24), Institut national de la recherche scientifique (25), Concordia University (26), École de technologie supérieure (29), Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (31), Université du Québec à Rimouski (32), Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (34), Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (36), and Université du Québec en Outaouais (48).

Yet again, McGill beats Concordia. Sorry, Stingers.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

