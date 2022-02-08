7 Quebec Hotels Made It Into A New '25 Best Hotels In Canada' Ranking
Staycation, anyone?
Travelling can still be a bit of a hassle right now, so if you've been trying to figure out where to take a little staycation, U.S. News and World Report's new Best Hotels in Canada ranking is here to help you out.
Out of the 25 top Canadian hotels in 2021, seven are in Quebec. Not bad, right? That means there are quite a few hotels to explore in la belle province that won't make you feel the need to go too far.
This new ranking is "based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings."
Here are the seven hotels in Quebec that made the top 25 in Canada this year:
- Ritz-Carlton Montréal, Montreal (#2)
- Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City (#4)
- Manoir Hovey, North Hatley (#9)
- Le Germain Hotel Québec, Quebec City (#17)
- Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile, Montreal (#21)
- Hotel Nelligan, Montreal (#24)
- Hotel 71, Quebec City (#25)
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.