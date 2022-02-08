Trending Topics

7 Quebec Hotels Made It Into A New '25 Best Hotels In Canada' Ranking

Staycation, anyone?

@hotelnelligan | Instagram, @manoirhovey | Instagram

Travelling can still be a bit of a hassle right now, so if you've been trying to figure out where to take a little staycation, U.S. News and World Report's new Best Hotels in Canada ranking is here to help you out.

Out of the 25 top Canadian hotels in 2021, seven are in Quebec. Not bad, right? That means there are quite a few hotels to explore in la belle province that won't make you feel the need to go too far.

This new ranking is "based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings."

Here are the seven hotels in Quebec that made the top 25 in Canada this year:

  • Ritz-Carlton Montréal, Montreal (#2)
  • Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City (#4)
  • Manoir Hovey, North Hatley (#9)
  • Le Germain Hotel Québec, Quebec City (#17)
  • Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile, Montreal (#21)
  • Hotel Nelligan, Montreal (#24)
  • Hotel 71, Quebec City (#25)
Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, B.C., ranked the top spot, switching places this year with Ritz-Carlton Montréal, which got first place in last year's U.S. News ranking of best Canadian hotels. But you know what they say, first is the worst, second is the best...
However, British Columbia might really have us beat on this one, since 11 of the 25 best hotels in Canada, according to the ranking, are found there.
So if you ever get tired of Quebec and are looking for somewhere in the Great White North to treat yourself to a lavish getaway, British Columbia sounds like it's calling you.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

La Chambre Bistro in Montreal opened in December 2021 just as Premier François Legault decided to shut down restaurant dining halls in Quebec yet again. But now, after a little break, this new sports bar is ready to serve Montrealers all over again, at 50% capacity, for now.

A press explained that four hotels in Old Montreal "are opening up their rooms to offer you an intimate culinary experience."

If you're wondering where to stay on your next adventure around Canada, you can check out Condé Nast Traveler's "Top 12 Hotels in Canada: Readers' Choice Awards 2021" for some inspiration.

Manoir Hovey, a five-star luxury hotel in North Hatley, ranked 23rd best hotel in the world, according to Travel + Leisure. It's about an hour and a half by car from Montreal and oh so picturesque — perfect for a quaint weekend trip or romantic getaway!

