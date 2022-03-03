A Montreal Suburb Was Named 6th Best City In Canada To Work From Home
It was the only Quebec entry in the ranking.
Notre-Dame-de-L'Île-Perrot, the largest municipality on the eponymous Île-Perrot just west of Montreal Island, was named the sixth-best city in Canada to work from home by PCMag.
The site examined home prices, broadband availability and prices, proximity to coworking spaces and major metro areas, home sizes, median incomes, and the "percentage of local workers in the arts" to find the 10 Canadian cities that offer the best quality of life for remote workers.
The Montreal suburb ranked behind Colwood, B.C.; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Paradise, Newfoundland; Moncton and Dieppe, New Brunswick; and, in the top spot, Edmonton, Alberta.
Okotoks, Alberta; Nobleton, Ontario; Airdrie, Alberta; and Quispamsis, New Brunswick round out the list.
PCMag said Notre-Dame-de-L'Île-Perrot "balances on the line between town and country," emphasizing its proximity to parks, skiing and biking trails, the nearby exo train station, and, compared to the Montreal West Island, "more affordable suburban homes."
The publication suggests homebuyers could get a bigger bang for their buck on Île Perrot, where, it says, the median home price is $512,400.
The municipality also scored points for its residents' relatively high median income.
The Canadian ranking accompanied a similar list of 40 cities in the United States.
Layton, Utah earned top marks in the U.S. for what PCMag described as "reasonable prices for big houses," as well as the Salt Lake area's "gorgeous mountain scenery, large homes, and [...] considerable tech industry."
Milwaukie, Oregon (not to be confused with Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Keyport, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania followed Layton in the ranking.