Canada's Grocery Rebate Has Been Approved & Will Give Up To $234 To Eligible Residents
Here's how it works and when to expect it!
A rebate intended to offset the rising cost of groceries has been granted royal assent, promising to grant eligible single Canadians up to $234 and families up to $467. Seniors are eligible for up to $225.
The Grocery Rebate is a one-time payment intended for inflation relief, targeting "11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families who need it most," according to a government press release.
It takes the form of a supplement to the January 2023 GST credit payment (which is based on 2021 tax returns), up to those $234, $467 and $225 maximums. So only GST credit-eligible residents are eligible for the Grocery Rebate.
Eligible Canadians can expect to receive their rebate on July 5, 2023, either by cheque or direct deposit through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). It'll be delivered alongside the July GST credit payment, so Canadians don't need to do anything — besides filing their 2021 tax return — to receive the rebate.
In the same legislation, Ottawa granted a $2 billion Canada Health Transfer top-up "to help reduce backlogs and wait times, and support pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms." Quebec received $447.067 million of that $2 billion, which will go to supporting the still-overwhelmed health care system.
"As we continue our work with provinces and territories to strengthen health care services, this investment will help address the immediate pressures, especially in pediatric hospitals, emergency rooms, and surgical and diagnostic backlogs," said Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.