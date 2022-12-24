Canada's Top 10 Billionaires Inspired The Villains In An Arcade Game, So You Can Eat Them
"Eat the rich, before they eat you!" 🟡▪️▪️▪️👻
You can probably name problematic U.S. billionaires, like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, but Canada has plenty of its own ultra-rich moneybags who go largely unnamed and unnoticed.
A new video game from The Breach wants to chomp away at that anonymity and 'waka' you up to the crimes associated with some of the wealthiest people in the country, including those from Quebec.
'Billionaire's Banquet' is a hilarious new online game that lets players chase down and 'eat the rich,' as an avatar that looks like the iconic yellow Pac-Man puck.
Each level turns a different billionaire into a ghostly likeness, sharing details about their net worth, offences and weaknesses. In Level 1, for instance, you learn that Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté tried to avoid paying taxes on his $41M joyride into space… and that he's also scared of clowns.
Touching a money sign in each maze turns a ghost vulnerable, so you can gobble them up along with all of the white dots on-screen to keep advancing.
You'll recognize similar sound effects to the original arcade classic, mixed in with some 8-bit musical remakes of wealth-related songs. For instance, Gwen Stefani's "Rich Girl" plays during Level 4 when you chase lululemon founder Chip Wilson through a maze-like yoga studio.
"Your mission is to claw back our public wealth and eat the ten most deplorable billionaires," The Breach writes.
"Canada's billionaires are protected by anonymity—it’s time to start putting names and faces to their crimes."
The pixelated parody brings into focus just who makes up Canada's upper crust and what crusty things they get up to with all that money.