2 Quebec Residents Made Forbes' List Of The 20 Richest People In Canada
Two Quebec residents, Alain Bouchard and Emanuele Saputo, are among the top 20 richest people in Canada and the top thousand in the world, according to Forbes' 2022 ranking of the planet's wealthiest living inhabitants, first published in April.
Alimentation Couche Tard founder, now 73-year-old Alain Bouchard came out on top in Quebec with what Forbes estimated was a net worth of US$5 billion as of April 2022. His net worth reached US$5.9 billion in September.
He's the ninth richest person in Canada and 552nd in the world.
In the 12th spot nationally (586 in the 2022 global ranking) was "Lino" Saputo, 85, and his family, whose dairy wealth sat at US$4.8 billion, according to Forbes.
Also on the list, just outside the top 20 at number 22, was 95-year-old Jean Coutu and his family. His eponymous drug store chain helped him achieve a net worth of US$3.3 billion as of April, the 913th largest in the world.
Topping the magazine's ranking of the richest Canadians overall were cryptocurrency exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao (net worth US$65 billion), media mogul David Thomson (US$49.2 billion) and magnate Jim Pattison (US$12.2 billion), the 19th, 26th and 152nd richest people in the world, respectively.
Dudes dominate the Forbes list. You have to scroll down to the 31st spot to find the wealthiest woman in Canada: laundry detergent company Blue Moon Group chairperson Pan Dong. With a net worth of US$2.8 billion as of the publication of the 2022 ranking, she was 1,096th in the world.