Canada's Wonderland Has Transformed Into A Magical Christmas Village (VIDEO)
You have until December 31 to check it out!
The most wonderful time of year is here and that means it's time to plan your winter road trips from Montreal. If you're a fan of all things festive, this amusement park that feels you've stepped into a Christmas wonderland is worth the five-hour drive from the city.
Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario has transformed into WinterFest until December 31 and it's magical enough to put a smile on even the Grinchiest of souls.
At WinterFest, you can walk through 525 Christmas trees that are decorated in every colour of the rainbow and admire the 1,100 L.E.D. lighted trees that make the whole site sparkle.
There's simply no chance of getting bored while there — between ice skating on Snow Flake Lake, dozens of holiday shows and walking under the stars at Northern Starlight, a 100-foot-long colourful tunnel of light.
Your inner child will come out as you wander through the several themed worlds that have been set up throughout the course, including Candy Cane Lane, decorated with huge candies that'll make you as happy as a kid in a candy store.
As for pricing, it's $29.99 for one person or $22.99 per person if you hit up the spot with a group of 15 friends — as they say, the more the merrier.
Have you ever wondered what Santa's village looks like during the holiday season? We're guessing WinterFest is a pretty close replica. It would be an elfin' shame if you didn't go check it out!
WinterFest At Canada's Wonderland
Cost: $29.99 for one person and $22.99 per person for a group of 15
When: Until December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
