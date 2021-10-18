One Of The Most Magical Christmas Markets In Quebec City Confirmed It'll Be Back This Year
Make sure to add Quebec City's German Christmas Market to your winter bucket list!
The minute it starts getting a little bit chilly in Montreal, we can't help but start thinking of holiday festivities. And what better way to break in the season than by visiting one of the many Christmas markets in Quebec once they open?
If you're in the midst of planning your winter bucket list, you can go ahead and add Quebec City's German Christmas Market to it, as the market confirmed it'll be returning in 2021.
If you've never been to this German Christmas Market, you owe it to yourself to discover it this year. It's known as one of the most spectacular in the province and makes you feel as though you've jumped into a scene of a Disney holiday movie.
The market is located in the heart of Old Quebec and it opens exactly a month before Christmas, so you have tons of time to visit.
While there, you can check out different local vendors, get some hot cocoa, admire all the beautiful lights, and so much more.
German Christmas Market In Quebec City
Cost: Free admission
When: November 25 - December 23, 2021, Thursday through Sunday
Thursday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 2, rue des Jardins, Quebec City, QC
Why You Should Go: To go and immerse yourself in a completely magical Christmas universe for an evening.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.