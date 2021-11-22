2 Montreal Christmas Markets Open This Week & Missing Them Would Be An Elfin' Shame

2 Montreal Christmas Markets Open This Week & It Would Be Rude-olf Not To Check Them Out
And another holiday market just opened on Saturday!
'Tis the season for holiday shopping and sipping hot chocolate, and what better place to do both than at one of Montreal's Christmas markets?
Two of our city's most beloved festive markets are opening their doors to the public this week and we couldn't be more excited.
Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Market opens on Thursday, November 25. And we promise, between the sugar shacks, free activities and different stands, yule be sorry if you don't go.
Jean-Talon's Christmas Market opens two days later, on Saturday, November 27 and will be filled with all kinds of gourmet food to try this year — so be prepared to show up with an appetite.
But if you simply cannot wait until the end of the week to hit up a holiday market, you'll be happy to know the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal on Sainte-Catherine opened on November 20, so you can go explore the different food spots and local merchants there already.
For anyone looking to start knocking out their Christmas list early, a visit to Noël Éternel in Old Montreal has got all kinds of holiday items that look like they've been shipped straight from Santa's workshop. Afterwards, you can stop by the Miracle Pop Up Bar where you can drink a cocktail out of a Santa mug.
But, if you're just hoping to walk around with a red, white and green accessory in your hand while keeping warm, you can always try Starbucks' 2021 holiday drink: the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.
Get ready for an exciting week ahead!
Atwater And Jean-Talon Christmas Markets
When: Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Market: November 25 to December 19, 2021
Jean-Talon Christmas Market: November 27 to December 23, 2021
Why You Need To Go: To get a serious dose of holiday cheer whenever you need it.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.