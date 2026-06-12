A Canadian Tire in Montreal is selling an alien statue for $750 and people are very confused
So many questions.
People walk into their local Canadian Tire for a number of things. Whether it's car parts, kitchen items, or hockey sticks, the retail chain is pretty well-stocked with essentials.
But one Montreal location has something a little different on the floor right now, and a recent Reddit post put it on a lot of people's radar.
On Thursday, a user on r/montreal shared a photo of a large alien statue currently for sale at a Canadian Tire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
The price tag? $750.
The post picked up hundreds of upvotes and no shortage of commentary from people trying to make sense of it.
from montreal
MTL Blog called the DDO location to find out more about the obscure item. An employee confirmed the statue is legitimately for sale and that it is no longer wearing an apron. The store also provided the following images.
The item has been labelled "Roswell Grey Alien Statue."Canadian Tire
As for where it came from, the backstory is pretty straightforward (and does not involve an Area 51 testing facility). The store's owner reportedly bought it because he "liked it," then eventually decided to log it into the store's system and put it up for sale.
It now lives in the patio section (for some reason). It's also one of a kind — no other Canadian Tire carries one. And while it gets a lot of attention from curious shoppers, nobody has bought it yet.
We asked the employee what it was made of, but they couldn't confirm whether it was plastic or fibreglass.
Montrealers, meanwhile, had lots to say about it on Reddit, with reactions ranging from amused to skeptical. "It must be alive at that price," wrote one commenter. Another compared it to the Asgard aliens from Stargate. Someone else suggested you could 3D print one for cheaper, which prompted a reply that you could also buy a 3D printer and still come out ahead.
One commenter cut straight to it: "$800 for a piece of plastic… probably realistically worth 60."
Oddly enough, this is not the first Canadian Tire location to feature extraterrestrial figures. Back in 2022, this elaborate structure was spotted inside one of the chain's stores.
from mildlyinteresting
Unlike the Dollard-des-Ormeaux alien, it wasn't for sale.
Our little grey friend is, though. And somewhere out there, there's probably a person with a backyard, a sense of humour, and three-quarters of a thousand dollars burning a hole in their pocket, willing to give it a home.