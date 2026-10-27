These 7 government payments could land in Quebecers' bank accounts in November
Check your eligibility.
November might be one of the greyest months of the year, but it does come with a bit of good news for your bank account.
Several benefits and tax credits are set to go out to eligible Quebecers over the next few weeks. Between Revenu Québec, Retraite Québec, the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada, there are payments that can help with everything from housing costs and child care to retirement.
Some are refundable tax credits, others are monthly benefits, and most are based on your 2025 tax return. Several also come with specific amounts or income thresholds for people who live alone or are raising kids on their own.
Before you start checking your bank account, make sure your banking information is up to date with each agency, especially if you've switched banks this year.
Here are seven payments that could hit your account in November, in the order they're scheduled to arrive.
Family Allowance
Retraite Québec's Family Allowance helps families with the cost of raising children under 18. Amounts were indexed by 2.05% in January and depend on your family income.
- Up to $3,068 per year for each child
- Up to $1,077 extra per year for single-parent families
Most families get the allowance four times a year, and October's payment already covered November. Only families who've signed up for monthly payments will get a deposit this month.
Next payment: Monday, November 2
Learn more about the Family Allowance
Housing Allowance Program
This Revenu Québec program helps households that spend at least 30% of their income on housing. To qualify, you need to have at least one dependent child, or be 50 or older by September 30, 2027.
Eligible households can get up to $170 per month from October 2026 to September 2027, depending on their situation. Income limits vary by household type. For example, a single person aged 50 or older can get the full amount with a 2025 family income under $23,600, while a single-parent family with one or two children can get it with an income under $40,600.
Next payment: Within the first five days of November
Learn more about the Housing Allowance Program
Solidarity tax credit
This refundable tax credit from Revenu Québec helps lower-income households with the cost of the QST and housing. To qualify, your family income can't go over a certain limit, which depends on your family situation and how many dependent children you have on December 31, 2025.
For example, the maximum family income for a single person is $64,545. The rules are different for people whose main residence is in a northern village.
In November, only people who are entitled to $800 or more for the year will get a deposit.
Next payment: Thursday, November 5
Learn more about the solidarity tax credit
Work premium tax credits
This Revenu Québec credit gives a boost to people with modest work income. Instead of waiting until you file your taxes, you can get it in advance monthly payments, as long as you're signed up for direct deposit.
The amount you can get depends on your household. For 2026, a single person can get up to $1,207.33, while a single-parent family can get up to $3,122.40. A supplement of $200 per month, for up to 12 consecutive months, is also possible in certain situations.
Keep in mind that the advance payments only cover part of the premium: 75% if you don't have a dependent child, or 50% if you do. The rest is settled when you file your tax return. And if you want to get 12 payments in 2027, your application needs to be received by December 1, 2026.
Next payment: By November 15
Learn more about the work premium
Canada Disability Benefit
This federal benefit is for people aged 18 to 64 who've been approved for the disability tax credit and have filed their 2025 federal tax return.
From July 2026 to June 2027, eligible recipients can get up to $204.20 per month. The amount depends on your income and family situation. For a single person, the full amount is available with a 2025 adjusted family net income of $23,483 or less, after deducting up to $10,210 in work income.
Recipients will also get a one-time $150 payment this fall to help cover the costs of applying for the disability tax credit, with no application needed.
Next payment: Thursday, November 19
Learn more about the Canada Disability Benefit
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment that helps families with the cost of raising kids under 18. For July 2026 to June 2027, you'll get the maximum amount if your 2025 adjusted family net income was under $38,237.
- Up to $679.75 per month for each child under 6
- Up to $573.58 per month for each child aged 6 to 17
If you share custody of your child at least 40% of the time, you'll get half of the amount you're entitled to, based on your own income.
Next payment: Friday, November 20
Learn more about the Canada Child Benefit
Quebec Pension Plan
For many retirees, the QPP pension makes up a big part of their monthly income, and the age you start collecting it can make a big difference. Here are the maximum monthly amounts for 2026, which were indexed by 2% in January:
- Pension starting at 60: up to $964.90, or 64% of the maximum pension
- Pension starting at 65: up to $1,507.65
- Pension starting at 72: up to $2,394.15, or 158.8% of the maximum pension
These are maximums. The amount you actually get depends on your work income and how many years you contributed, and most retirees get less than the maximum.
Next payment: Monday, November 30
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