7 enchanting Christmas towns less than 3 hours from Montreal for a magical weekend getaway
Holiday magic, no plane ticket needed. 🎄⭐️
If you’re dreaming of a holiday escape filled with twinkling lights, charming streets and steaming cups of hot chocolate, you don’t need to hop on a plane to find it.
Just a few hours from Montreal, you can visit charming Christmas towns that go all in on holiday magic — from storybook small towns to sparkling cities and tucked-away villages that transform into winter wonderlands.
Whether you want classic European-style charm, small-town coziness or full-on Hallmark movie vibes, these Christmas towns deliver all the sparkle and nostalgia of the season — no long-haul flight required.
Stowe, VT
Why You Need To Go: Just over 2 hours south of Montreal and just across the U.S. border, Stowe, Vermont, is a charming New England town with plenty to see and do.
While it's beautiful in all four seasons, when the snow falls, the town is transformed into a classic winter wonderland with snow-covered trails and coziness all around.
Stowe is a world-class destination for skiing and snowboarding, and you'll find plenty of opportunities here to hit the slopes.
Beyond skiing and snowboarding, however, Stowe offers a multitude of magical winter activities. Head to the village at Spruce Peak to find shops, markets, and skating at an outdoor rink surrounded by snow-covered peaks and gently falling snowflakes.
If you want to really feel like you're in a winter fairytale, you can also enjoy a winter sleigh ride through the hills of Stowe. Pulled by majestic horses, the trip delivers breathtaking views of Vermont’s winter landscape, including snow-covered fields and wintry woods.
Other winter activities on offer here include dog sledding, ice fishing, fat biking, and ice climbing.
Visit over December 5-7 to see A Traditional Christmas in Stowe, an annual festival to kick off the holiday season with a lantern parade, holiday bazaar, live music, ornament and cookie decorating, and more.
Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: Want to visit a real-life Hallmark movie town?
Set in Lanark County in Ontario, about 2 hours and 40 minutes from Montreal, Almonte is an enchanting destination filled with history and heritage, and has been called one of the best Christmas towns in Canada.
Known for its picturesque main street, local shops, and historic buildings, the town looks like it was pulled right from a holiday movie — and for good reason.
Almonte has, in fact, been featured in multiple Hallmark Christmas movies, with films set in Vermont, Alaska, and even Milwaukee using Almonte as their setting, featuring the town's cute streets, shops, and charm.
During the festive season, Mill Street, Almonte's historic downtown area, transforms into a scene straight out of a storybook.
You can stroll past unique shops and boutiques filled with handmade and unique gifts, stop for a latte at one of the town's cafes, and browse art galleries to see the unique works of local artists.
Visit in December to enjoy Light Up the Night, the town's annual open-air concert and outdoor Christmas show.
Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just under 3 hours from Montreal, Perth is a small town in Ontario that transforms into a winter wonderland for the holidays.
Set on the Tay River, the historic town is one of the oldest settlements in Eastern Ontario, founded in the early 1800s by Scottish immigrants.
Its Scottish heritage can still be seen today in the stone architecture around town, cozy pubs, and festive traditions that make it feel like you're visiting a Scottish village for the holidays.
Downtown Perth is especially enchanting once the snow begins to cover the ground. Here, you can grab a coffee and fresh-baked treat and wander along the town's main street to find charming boutiques, artisan shops, and unique holiday gifts.
This year, the town has lots of holiday events on offer, including the annual Once Upon a Christmas in Downtown Perth on November 22, a festive event with hot chocolate, s'mores, a Mistletoe Vendor Market, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.
The festive CPKC Holiday Train is also set to make a stop in Perth on November 28, bringing with it live bands performing holiday favourites.
Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located just under 3 hours from Montreal, Wakefield is a quaint village in Quebec's Outaouais region known for its rich history and culture.
Home to historic sites and tons of heritage, the village is the perfect place for a wintry day trip during the holiday season.
The village's famous covered bridge is a must-see during any visit, but especially so in winter as it becomes blanketed in snow. The striking red bridge set against the white, snowy backdrop is the perfect place to snap some cute photos.
Covered bridges are known as "kissing bridges," so it's the perfect spot to visit with someone special.
The village also offers a variety of cafes, boutiques, art galleries, bakeries, and restaurants to visit during your stay.
On the outskirts of the village, you'll also find the Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, a charming spot surrounded by nature. The hotel is located close to the beautiful Gatineau Park, where you can enjoy winter walking and hiking trails.
North Pole, NY
Why You Need To Go: There's possibly no place better to enjoy the holidays than at the North Pole — but we don't mean the one in the Arctic Ocean.
The lesser-known North Pole is a real town (a hamlet, to be exact) in New York State, tucked away in the Adirondack Mountains, just under 2 hours from Montreal.
The hamlet is home to Santa's Workshop, which is believed to be the oldest theme park in the U.S.
Here, you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in their own home and take a ride on Santa's steam train. You can also meet Santa's famous team of reindeer in person at the Reindeer Barn.
The park also hosts special events like the Village of Lights, in which the park is transformed into a glowing winter wonderland with carolling, a roaring fire, holiday activities, shopping, and a Nativity Pageant.
Outside of Santa's Workshop, you can also enjoy other wintry activities in the area, like outdoor skating at the Olympic Centre in nearby Lake Placid, or dog sledding on the frozen Mirror Lake.
Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you’ve ever dreamed of spending Christmas in a real-life snow globe, there’s possibly no place in Canada that better delivers festive magic than Quebec City.
Just under 3 hours from Montreal, the city blends old-world charm, small-town ambiance, twinkling lights, and cozy traditions that will make you feel like you've walked right into a holiday movie.
While it's not a small town by any means, a visit to Old Quebec delivers a similar cozy, old-world feel. Beginning at the end of November, the area is transformed into a real-life Christmas village, like something out of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.
While there's tons to do and see here during the holiday season, one must-visit spot is Quebec City's German Christmas Market.
Spread across five sites in Old Quebec, the market features European wooden chalets with holiday vendors selling gifts, handmade goods, and treats, including mulled wine and German dishes.
Be sure to also visit the iconic Quartier Petit-Champlain, which is decked out for the season. Here you'll find boutiques and bistros decorated with lights and pine boughs, creating a fairytale setting that looks straight out of a Christmas movie.
Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located about 1 hour and 40 minutes from Montreal, Mont-Tremblant offers the perfect blend of outdoor adventure and cozy, small-town Christmas vibes.
While the ski village is beautiful at any time of year, it comes alive around the holiday season, decorated with Christmas lights and blanketed in snow.
At Place St-Bernard, you'll find the heart of Mont-Tremblant's holiday magic. Here, you can admire twinkling Christmas decorations and enjoy games, workshops, Christmas carols, and even ice-sculpture demonstrations. On December 25, Santa stops by to bring some extra holiday cheer and sparkle to the village.
For winter sports, there's alpine skiing and snowboarding, of course. But you can also enjoy cross-country skiing, ice fishing, fat biking, dog sledding, skating and more both on and off the slopes of the mountain.
Downtown Mont-Tremblant and the pedestrian ski village also offer plenty of shopping opportunities and restaurants serving up everything from sweet treats to fine dining and sugar shack experiences.
Once you've had your fill of outdoor adventure, don't miss a visit to one of Mont-Tremblant's spas, which include the popular Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant, for some R&R.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.