Two Quebec spas were just named the best in Canada and one is a short drive from Montreal
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Quebec has never been short on great spas, and this year, two of them were named the best in the country.
The World Spa Awards revealed its 2026 winners, and Quebec took home two of Canada's four main titles. One is a riverside retreat in Quebec City. The other is a little closer to home, about an hour from Montreal by car.
Now in their 12th year, the awards recognize standout spas and wellness experiences around the world. Winners are decided by online votes from spa and wellness industry professionals, media and consumers, with voting for this year's edition running from late May until August 4.
Here's which Quebec spas came out on top.
Canada's Best Day Spa: Strøm Nordic Spa, Old Quebec
This isn't Strøm's first time on the podium. The spa chain's Old Quebec location also won Canada's Best Day Spa in 2025, and before that in 2024.
Set on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, the spa is built around its thermal circuit, with an infinity pool overlooking the water, a marble steam bath and a candlelit flotation bath designed to feel closer to meditation.
The experience peaks with an indoor-outdoor bath that the spa describes as "a journey between darkness and light."
There are also massages and other treatments, plus a seasonal menu at the on-site restaurant, Nord.
Address: 515 Boul. Champlain, Quebec City, QC
Canada's Best Wellness Retreat: Spa Eastman, Eastern Townships
For a getaway that's a little closer to home, Spa Eastman is roughly an hour and a quarter from Montreal by car. It also took home Canada's Best Wellness Retreat in 2025.
Tucked into the Eastern Townships, the spa has been welcoming guests since 1977, making it one of the longest-running wellness destinations in the province. It's known as a full wellness retreat rather than just a day spa, with overnight stays, treatments and plenty of nature to unplug in.
The property sits at the foot of Mont Orford, with a thermotherapy circuit that includes pools, infrared saunas, a hammam and indoor and outdoor hot and cold baths.
Address: 895 Chem. des Diligences, Eastman, QC
Montreal spas made the shortlist too
Several Montreal spas were in the running this year as well. Rainspa at Hôtel Place d'Armes in Old Montreal and the Guerlain Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal were both nominated for Canada's Best Hotel Spa. The Four Seasons spa was also on last year's shortlist.
Quebec City's Le Monastère des Augustines was also up for Canada's Best Wellness Retreat, alongside Spa Eastman, for the second year in a row.
The rest of Canada's winners
Outside of Quebec, Guerlain Spa at Hotel X Toronto was named Canada's Best Hotel Spa, and Whistler Spa at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler took Canada's Best Resort Spa.
On the global stage, the Guerlain Wellness Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York was named the World's Best Hotel Spa, and WORLD SPA in New York won World's Best Day Spa.
You can see the full list of winners on the World Spa Awards website.