Cineplex is offering free movies and $3 popcorn across Quebec this weekend
Most Quebec theatres are taking part. 🍿
Movie tickets, popcorn, and a drink can easily run you close to $30 these days, but this weekend you can catch a film without spending much at all.
Cineplex is bringing back its annual Community Day on Saturday, November 15, with free movies starting at 9 a.m. and $3 popcorn, candy, and soft drinks at participating theatres across Canada, including most in Quebec.
Every dollar spent at the concession stand goes toward BGC Canada, which funds safe and supportive spaces for kids and teens — so your snack run actually does some good.
Here's how it works.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, theatres across the country will hand out tickets in person on a first-come, first-served basis. There's no online booking, so if you want a good seat, you'll need to show up early.
Four family-friendly favourites will be playing for free:
- Sing 2 at 10:00 a.m.
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at 10:20 a.m.
- The Wild Robot at 10:40 a.m.
- Minions: The Rise of Gru at 11:00 a.m.
If your local theatre has an XSCAPE arcade, you can also grab a free 30-minute game card to play before your movie starts.
Most Quebec theatres are taking part, except for the Cineplex IMAX at Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City.
It's a rare chance to hit the big screen, grab a snack, and not break the bank — all while supporting a good cause. You can check participating locations on Cineplex's website.
Cineplex Community Day 2025
What: Free movies and $3 snacks
When: Saturday, November 15, 2025, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: Participating Cineplex theatres across Quebec and Canada
Accessibility: Many locations are wheelchair and stroller accessible; check your local theatre for details.
More info at Cineplex.com
This story was inspired by the article "Les cinémas Cineplex proposent des films 100 % gratuits et du popcorn à 3 $ ce week-end" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec