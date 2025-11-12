Montreal's STM strike is ending — but another shutdown could hit this weekend
Don't get too excited yet.
Good news for Montreal commuters: the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says its maintenance workers' strike is being suspended, and full service is on its way back.
According to an update posted to the STM website Tuesday night, bus and metro service will gradually resume throughout the day on November 12, with regular service fully restored by Thursday, November 13.
Bus service began ramping up at 6:15 a.m., followed by the metro at 6:30 a.m. The transit agency says passengers can begin using the network again from those scheduled times, though it may take several hours for service to return to normal frequencies.
The end of the strike, which was supposed to last until November 28, comes after nearly two weeks of disruptions that limited Montreal's public transit to peak-hour operations, forcing many riders to find alternative ways to get around.
Another STM strike could still be coming
While maintenance workers are heading back to work after their third strike of 2025, another round of strike action is still looming. The union representing STM drivers, operators, and station agents has filed a strike notice for November 15 and 16. On November 1, STM bus drivers, metro operators, and station agents launched their first strike in nearly 40 years, bringing all bus and metro service in Montreal to a complete standstill for the day.
The STM says the Administrative Labour Tribunal (TAT) will soon determine what essential services must be maintained during that walkout. Potential service impacts will be posted on the STM's official strike information page once the decision is made.
When service will be fully restored
- Bus network: service resumed at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday
- Metro network: service resumed at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Full return to normal: Thursday, November 13
Commuters are encouraged to check real-time schedules and updates before heading out, as buses and trains may take most of the day to get back on track.