Maxi is now selling cellphone plans in Quebec… for about the price of a case of beer
Eggs, milk, and a new data plan?
Doing your grocery run at Maxi now comes with a new option in the aisle: a mobile phone plan.
This week, no name, the grocery brand known for its yellow packaging and budget-friendly items, teamed up with Bell to launch no name mobile in Quebec. The prepaid service is being introduced in nearly 200 Maxi stores across the province, with the full rollout expected by November 25.
It's designed for people who want a simple, low-cost phone plan — no contracts, no credit checks, and no surprise fees.
no name™ mobile first launched in 2024.Bell Canada
A new low-cost phone option in Quebec
no name mobile first launched in Ontario in 2024 at No Frills, and Quebec is the next step. It runs on Bell's network, but the concept sticks to the no name vibe, prioritizing basic, affordable, and straightforward options for users.
While most Canadians pay between $40 and $60 on their monthly phone bill, no name plans start at $19 a month (plus tax) and a SIM card costs $5 at Maxi. You buy it in-store, take it home, and activate it online.
What you get
The plans include features that many carriers usually add fees for:
- Unlimited calling across Canada and to the U.S.
- International texting
- Voicemail, call display, call waiting, and three-way calling
- Up to 5 GB of bonus data with auto top-up
Everything is managed through the My PC mobile app, where customers can top up or switch plans.
Is it reliable?
Loblaw says the expansion is meant to offer a cheaper and more accessible phone service to Quebecers — especially people who don't want to sign long agreements or go through a credit check.
"Every Canadian, including those in Quebec, deserves flexible and accessible mobile services at a great price," said Kristen Quayle, VP of PC Services at Loblaw.
Bell says the partnership gives Quebecers a lower-priced option without sacrificing coverage. The launch will make it easier to access Bell's network "through a mobile service that's reliable, affordable and easy to use," said Angela LaFosse Church, VP at Bell.
Where to find it
no name mobile SIM cards are already popping up at Maxi stores across Quebec, usually near phone accessories and gift cards. Most locations should have them stocked over the next couple of weeks.
For more info, you can check out nonamemobile.ca.