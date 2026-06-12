6 class actions that could put money back in your pocket if you live in Quebec
One could pay out up to $5,000.
If you've been following the news lately, you may have noticed that a number of class action settlements have been approved or filed in Quebec and across Canada in recent months. And several of them could put money back in your pocket.
Here's a rundown of the ones worth knowing about right now.
Prepaid gift cards (Vanilla, Perfect Gift, American Express)
If you bought a prepaid Visa, Vanilla, or American Express gift card anywhere in Quebec between May 9, 2019, and February 11, 2026, you could be eligible for a payout of up to $100.
A $5.5 million settlement was reached with Peoples Trust Company over how activation fees were displayed on prepaid card packaging. The lawsuit alleged the fees weren't shown clearly enough — for example, a card might prominently display "$50" on the front while the activation fee appeared in much smaller print.
The settlement was approved by the Quebec Superior Court on March 25, 2026. No proof of purchase is required, but you do need to submit a claim form by July 8, 2026. Claims can be filed at reglementcarteprepayee.com.
CRA and Service Canada data breach
Between June 15 and August 30, 2020, hackers used stolen passwords to break into thousands of Government of Canada online accounts, including CRA My Account and My Service Canada. More than 47,000 Canadians had their personal and financial information compromised, and in many cases the access was used to file fraudulent CERB applications in victims' names.
An $8.7 million settlement against the Government of Canada was approved by a Federal Court judge on May 5, 2026. Eligible Canadians can claim anywhere from $80 to $5,280 depending on their situation:
- If your account was accessed without authorization: up to $80
- If your information was used fraudulently: up to $200
- If you incurred out-of-pocket expenses like credit monitoring fees or identity theft-related costs: up to $5,000 with documentation
The claims process will open 60 days after the judgment becomes final. If you're a class member, you don't need to do anything right now — instructions will be sent out once the process opens. You can check your eligibility at breachsettlementcanada.kpmg.ca or by calling 1-833-724-6160.
Keurig K-Cup pods
If you bought Keurig K-Cup pods or a Keurig coffee machine anywhere in Canada between June 8, 2016, and December 8, 2025, you're automatically included in a $1.85 million class action settlement over allegations that the company misled consumers about the recyclability of its pods. Keurig denies the allegations but agreed to settle.
Eligible claimants can receive:
- Up to $7 without proof of purchase
- Up to $50 with proof of purchase (50 cents per 10 pods)
- Up to $25 if you can show proof of purchasing both a machine and pods during the class period
The claim deadline is July 8, 2026. You can file at kcupsrecyclingsettlement.ca.
Silk and Great Value plant-based beverages
A $7.5 million Canada-wide settlement has been reached in a class action related to a recall of Silk Canada and Great Value plant-based beverage products initiated by Danone Canada on July 8, 2024. The settlement covers anyone in Canada who purchased or consumed the recalled products, including those who experienced physical or psychological harm as a result.
The settlement approval hearing took place on January 26, 2026, at the Montreal Courthouse. If approved, the $7.5 million will be distributed to class members after legal fees and administrative costs are deducted. More information is available at plantbeverages-settlement.com.
Equifax and TransUnion (ongoing)
This one hasn't settled yet, but it's worth keeping on your radar. Montreal law firm Klyden Legal filed a class action against both of Canada's major credit bureaus on May 5, 2026, alleging they've systematically failed to correct errors in consumers' credit files. The lawsuit covers anyone in Canada who requested a correction from Equifax or TransUnion since May 5, 2023, and didn't receive a proper or timely response.
If authorized and ultimately successful, class members could receive up to $5,000 in compensatory damages and another $5,000 in punitive damages — up to $10,000 total. The case still needs to be authorized by the Quebec Superior Court before it can proceed. No registration is required to be part of the class, but you can sign up through Klyden Legal's website to stay informed.
Uber and Uber Eats cancellation fees (ongoing)
Also still in early stages: the Quebec Superior Court authorized a class action against Uber in March 2026 over its cancellation fee practices. The lawsuit alleges Uber violated the province's Consumer Protection Act by failing to clearly disclose that a fixed fee would be charged for cancellations — its terms of service only state that fees "may" apply. The lawsuit also targets Uber Eats, where some users were charged the full cost of an order they cancelled before it was delivered.
Anyone in Quebec who was charged a cancellation fee for an Uber ride or Uber Eats order since 2019 is automatically included. No settlement has been reached yet, and the case is ongoing.