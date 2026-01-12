You might be owed cash if you bought Keurig K-Cups in Quebec — Here's how to claim it
If you bought K-Cups in Quebec, you've got until this summer to file a claim.
If you purchased Keurig K-Cup pods or a coffee machine in Quebec over the past eight years, your window to claim cash from a $1.85-million settlement is now officially open, but the clock is ticking.
For context, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice officially approved the national class action settlement on December 8, 2025, which means Canadians who bought Keurig products between June 8, 2016, and December 8, 2025, can now submit claims for compensation. The deadline to file is July 8, 2026.
What the approved settlement means
As covered by MTL Blog back in the fall, the lawsuit accused Keurig Canada of misleading consumers about whether its single-serve coffee pods were actually recyclable, claiming many municipal recycling programs across the country wouldn't accept them. While Keurig has denied any wrongdoing and the court made no determination on the merits of the case, the company agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation.
Now that the deal has court approval, people can start receiving money.
How much you can claim
The payout structure remains the same as when the settlement was first proposed back in October:
- Up to $7 per claim if you bought K-Cup pods but don't have a receipt
- Up to $50 per claim if you can provide proof of purchase (50 cents for every 10 pods, rounded up)
- Up to $25 per claim if you bought both a Keurig machine and pods during the class period and can prove it
You can only submit one claim form total, even if you're claiming for both pods and brewers.
How to file your claim
Claim forms are now available for download at kcupsrecyclingsettlement.ca. You'll need to fill it out and send it to the claims administrator, Eqitas Class Action Claims Administration Services, before the July 8, 2026, deadline.
If you miss that date, you won't be able to claim any money, and any legal claims you might have had against Keurig related to this issue will be permanently dropped.
Where the money is going
Out of the $1.85-million settlement fund, a portion will go toward covering legal fees, administrative costs, and sending out notices to class members. The court approved $634,845.17 in legal fees and disbursements for the lawyers who represented the class, plus taxes. What's left will be divided among everyone who files a valid claim.
You can reach the claims administrator by email at kcup@eqitas.org or by phone at 1-866-413-9973 if you have questions about the process.
It's not a huge payout, but if you've been buying overpriced pods for years, a little cash back is better than nothing.