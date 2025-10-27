Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

If you bought Keurig pods in Quebec, you may be owed cash in a new class action settlement

No receipt needed!

A Keurig coffee machine.

Anyone in Canada, including Quebec, who purchased Keurig K-Cup pods or a Keurig coffee machine during that time period is automatically included in the proposed settlement.

Billy Blume| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you've ever stocked your kitchen with Keurig K-Cup pods or owned one of the company's coffee machines, you could soon be entitled to cash — even if you don't have a receipt.

A proposed $1.85-million settlement has been reached in a Canadian class action lawsuit that accuses Keurig Canada of misleading consumers about the recyclability of its K-Cup pods. The company denies any wrongdoing, but the deal will go before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for approval on December 8, 2025.

What the lawsuit is about

The case claims Keurig sold single-serve coffee pods and brewing systems between June 8, 2016, and today that were advertised as recyclable when, in reality, many municipal programs across Canada did not accept them. Keurig has denied the allegations, saying its products met legal standards, but agreed to settle rather than continue to court.

Who's eligible

Anyone in Canada, including Quebec, who purchased Keurig K-Cup pods or a Keurig coffee machine during that time period is automatically included in the proposed settlement. That means millions of coffee drinkers across the country could qualify.

How much money could you get?

If the court signs off on the deal, customers who submit a valid claim form would be eligible for a cash payment:

  • Up to $7 without proof of purchase for K-Cup pods
  • Up to $50 with proof of purchase (50 cents for every 10 pods, rounded up)
  • Up to $25 for anyone who can show proof of purchasing both a Keurig machine and pods during the class period

You don't need to join the lawsuit or hire a lawyer. Once the settlement is approved, a public claims website will open for submissions.

Deadlines and next steps

The court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for December 8, 2025, in Ottawa. If you'd rather not be part of the case, you can opt out by November 28, 2025, using a form available at kcupsrecyclingsettlement.ca.

The settlement is being handled by Eqitas Class Action Claims Administration Services in Montreal. You can reach them by email at kcup@eqitas.org or by phone at 1-866-413-9973.

While it's a small payback for years of pricey pods, for coffee lovers across Quebec and the rest of Canada, this could mean a few extra dollars back.

From Your Site Articles
class action lawsuitclass action lawsuit quebeccanada newsmontreal coffee
MontrealNewsNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    This spot is home to 'Quebec’s little Switzerland' and it's even prettier in the fall

    It offers gorgeous scenery, cute small towns and plenty of tasty bites.

    Canada's travel advisory for Jamaica was just upgraded to 'avoid all non-essential travel'

    "Your safety and security could be at risk." 🚨

    A European bakery in Montreal was hit with over $13K in health inspection fines this year

    Court records point to recurring issues with cleanliness and pest control.

    You can road trip to the 'Grand Canyon of the East' from Montreal and it's a fall dreamland

    It's the perfect fall road trip. 🍂🍁

    Quebec's fall time change is a few days away — Here's when to set your clocks back

    Are you ready for darker days?