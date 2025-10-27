If you bought Keurig pods in Quebec, you may be owed cash in a new class action settlement
No receipt needed!
If you've ever stocked your kitchen with Keurig K-Cup pods or owned one of the company's coffee machines, you could soon be entitled to cash — even if you don't have a receipt.
A proposed $1.85-million settlement has been reached in a Canadian class action lawsuit that accuses Keurig Canada of misleading consumers about the recyclability of its K-Cup pods. The company denies any wrongdoing, but the deal will go before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for approval on December 8, 2025.
What the lawsuit is about
The case claims Keurig sold single-serve coffee pods and brewing systems between June 8, 2016, and today that were advertised as recyclable when, in reality, many municipal programs across Canada did not accept them. Keurig has denied the allegations, saying its products met legal standards, but agreed to settle rather than continue to court.
Who's eligible
Anyone in Canada, including Quebec, who purchased Keurig K-Cup pods or a Keurig coffee machine during that time period is automatically included in the proposed settlement. That means millions of coffee drinkers across the country could qualify.
How much money could you get?
If the court signs off on the deal, customers who submit a valid claim form would be eligible for a cash payment:
- Up to $7 without proof of purchase for K-Cup pods
- Up to $50 with proof of purchase (50 cents for every 10 pods, rounded up)
- Up to $25 for anyone who can show proof of purchasing both a Keurig machine and pods during the class period
You don't need to join the lawsuit or hire a lawyer. Once the settlement is approved, a public claims website will open for submissions.
Deadlines and next steps
The court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for December 8, 2025, in Ottawa. If you'd rather not be part of the case, you can opt out by November 28, 2025, using a form available at kcupsrecyclingsettlement.ca.
The settlement is being handled by Eqitas Class Action Claims Administration Services in Montreal. You can reach them by email at kcup@eqitas.org or by phone at 1-866-413-9973.
While it's a small payback for years of pricey pods, for coffee lovers across Quebec and the rest of Canada, this could mean a few extra dollars back.