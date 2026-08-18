This Costco Canada deal gives you back 77% of your membership fee — Here's how to claim it

You have until August 30 to claim it.

Someone holds up a Costco membership card and receipt inside a Costco in Laval (illustrative).

An ongoing Costco Canada promotion is refunding a big chunk of what a new membership costs

Dennizn | Dreamstime
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Grocery prices haven't exactly been trending in a helpful direction lately, so any way to save a bit on the essentials is worth a look. If a Costco membership has been on your radar, there's a solid reason to actually pull the trigger right now. A current promotion is refunding a big chunk of what a new membership costs, paid out as an online voucher.

There's a catch, though. This deal is only open to people who aren't already Costco members, or whose membership has been expired for at least 18 months, and renewals don't qualify at all.

New members need to sign up by August 30, 2026, while the voucher itself stays usable on Costco.ca through September 27, 2026.

How much you can get back

An Executive Membership costs $130 a year plus tax, and signing up for one gets you a $100 online voucher, usable toward a Costco.ca purchase of $250 or more. Do the math, and that's roughly 77% of the membership fee coming right back to you.

The cheaper Gold Star Membership works out almost identically. It costs $65 a year plus tax, and comes with a $50 voucher for a Costco.ca purchase of $150 or more, landing at nearly that same 77% refund rate.

Costco membership cards. Costco's ongoing membership promo.Costco

Both tiers also come with a free household card for anyone 16 or older living at the same address, so the value stretches even further if you're sharing the membership.

How to claim it

Signing up happens directly on Costco.ca, where the matching promo code gets entered at checkout: COSTCO100 for Executive, or COSTCO50 for Gold Star.

From there, Costco sends over a membership number by email. That email needs to be brought to the membership counter at any Costco warehouse in Canada, where the physical card gets issued and a photo gets taken. The voucher itself follows separately by email, usually within 2 to 4 business days after signing up is complete.

However, it's worth knowing that the voucher only works on Costco.ca. It can't be used in warehouses, and it's shut out of Costco Business Centre, Uber Eats, Instacart, and Costco's same-day delivery service too. Gift cards, travel bookings, tires, and membership fees themselves are also excluded. Since it's restricted to the website, it's a reasonable excuse to browse whatever Costco only sells online rather than in stores.

With that said, if signing up for Costco was already somewhere on the to-do list, this is about as good a window as it gets to actually cross it off.


This story was inspired by the article "Cette offre du Costco te rembourse 77 % du prix de ton adhésion - Voici comment l'obtenir" which was originally published on Narcity.


AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

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