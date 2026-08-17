This yogurt is being recalled at Costco stores in Canada and you can get a full refund
Certain batches may contain mold.
Greek yogurt fans who shop at Costco might want to check their fridge before their next parfait. A recall notice went out on August 11 for two products from The Greek Gods brand, manufactured by Hain Celestial, a US-based natural and organic food company whose portfolio also includes brands like Terra chips and Garden Veggie Straws.
The recall covers The Greek Gods Honey Yogurt 2×650g and The Greek Gods Organic Yogurt Plain 2×650g . Both were sold at Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres between June and August 2026, and Hain Celestial says certain best before dates from these batches may contain mold.
Not every container is affected, so it's worth checking the best before date before tossing anything out or, worse, eating it.
The recalled dates for The Greek Gods Honey Yogurt 2×650g are:
- August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, and 29, 2026
- September 5, 6, 12, 13, and 15, 2026
The recalled dates for The Greek Gods Organic Yogurt Plain 2×650g are:
- August 9, 18, 23, 25, and 29, 2026
- September 5, 12, and 13, 2026
If your yogurt matches one of these products and dates, Costco's advice is simple: don't consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute it. Instead, bring it back to any Costco warehouse, where a full refund will be issued.
Recalled The Greek Gods Honey Yogurt and The Greek Gods Organic Yogurt Plain.Costco
Anyone with questions can reach Hain Celestial by email or by phone at 1-800-421-1655, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST.
This isn't the only Costco product that's been pulled off shelves lately, either. Just a couple of weeks ago, Costco flagged recalls for a Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven over a shock and fire risk, a batch of Lactantia UltraPur milk that had too much vitamin A and D, an Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart with a faulty accelerator pedal, and two models of Danby Mini-Split ACs that were sold to consumers when they should have only gone to trained technicians.
You can explore the entire list here.
This story was inspired by the article "Yogurt sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled and you can get a full refund" which was originally published on Narcity.