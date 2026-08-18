Canada's 20 highest-paying jobs in 2026 were revealed and some don't even require a degree
Lawyer didn't even crack the top 10.
For most working Canadians, "good pay" gets measured against one number: $68,700, the average annual salary across the country, or roughly $1,333 a week (according to data from Statistics Canada via Boundless HQ).
Everything else tends to get judged relative to that baseline.
But a new ranking from immigration law firm immigration.ca shows just how far above average the country's top-paying jobs actually sit.
The list of 20 highest-earning occupations for 2026 leans heavily on health care near the top, which won't shock anyone, but a few well-paying roles further down the list don't actually require a university degree to get into.
The figures below are approximate national averages pulled from aggregated salary data, so actual pay will shift depending on the province, employer, and how much experience someone brings to the job. Here's how the full list breaks down, counted up from #20 to the highest earner on the board.
20. Construction Manager — approximately $100,000/year
Construction managers plan and oversee residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects from the ground up, juggling budgets, schedules, and safety compliance along the way. A lot of people land here through years of hands-on trades experience rather than a formal degree.
19. Software Engineer/Developer — approximately $100,000/year
Software engineers design and maintain the applications and systems that businesses run on. A computer science degree helps, but plenty of developers have broken in through bootcamps or self-taught portfolios instead.
18. Actuary/Data Scientist — approximately $105,000/year
This role is built around analyzing large datasets to flag risk, spot trends, and inform major business decisions. It typically calls for a strong math, statistics, or computer science background.
17. Utilities/Natural Resources Manager — approximately $110,000/year
These managers keep the operations behind electricity, gas, and water running smoothly, overseeing staff, budgets, and regulatory compliance. The path here is often built through years of operational experience rather than a specific credential.
16. Nurse Practitioner — approximately $110,000/year
Nurse practitioners diagnose illnesses, order tests, and prescribe medication, often working independently alongside physicians. A nursing degree plus advanced practice certification is required.
15. Pharmacist — approximately $110,000/year
Pharmacists dispense medication, monitor drug interactions, and increasingly handle vaccinations too. A pharmacy degree is a firm requirement here.
14. Petroleum/Mining Engineer — approximately $120,000/year
These engineers design extraction systems for oil, gas, and minerals while managing the environmental and geological side of the work. An engineering degree is expected.
13. Financial Manager — approximately $120,000/year
Financial managers handle budgeting, forecasting, and compliance while advising senior leadership on strategy. A degree is common, but a professional accounting designation earned through experience can sometimes substitute.
12. IT/Software Systems Manager — approximately $130,000/year
This role oversees an organization's entire tech strategy, from cybersecurity to system implementation. Most people arrive here with a degree, though a strong technical track record can occasionally carry just as much weight.
11. Lawyer — approximately $130,000/year
Lawyers advise clients, draft legal documents, and represent people in court across a wide range of specialties. A law degree, unsurprisingly, is mandatory, but it's still not enough to crack the top 10 on this list.
10. Airline Pilot — approximately $130,000/year
Pilots are responsible for flying commercial aircraft safely, from pre-flight checks to communicating with air traffic control. This is one of the clearer degree-free paths on the list, built instead through flight school and accumulated flying hours.
9. Engineering Manager — approximately $140,000/year
Engineering managers lead technical teams through project design and delivery while managing budgets and staffing. An engineering degree is generally required to reach this level.
8. Chief Executive/Senior Manager — approximately $150,000+/year
Senior managers set strategy and oversee major departments across an organization. Plenty of people reach this level through years of climbing the ranks rather than one specific degree.
7. Dentist — approximately $200,000+/year
Dentists handle everything from fillings to cosmetic work while treating conditions of the teeth and gums. A dental degree is required.
6. General Practitioner/Family Physician — approximately $250,000/year
Family physicians act as most patients' first point of contact in the health care system, diagnosing illness and coordinating specialist referrals when needed. A full medical degree is required here.
5. Cardiologist — approximately $300,000/year
Cardiologists specialize in diagnosing and treating heart and cardiovascular conditions, often performing specialized procedures on top of long-term patient care. A medical degree plus cardiology-specific training is required.
4. Surgeon — approximately $300,000+/year
Surgeons plan and perform operations across a wide range of specialties, working closely with broader medical teams before and after each procedure. Getting here takes a medical degree followed by surgical residency.
3. Psychiatrist — approximately $330,000/year
Psychiatrists diagnose and treat mental health conditions, often blending medication with therapy and other long-term treatment plans. A medical degree with psychiatric specialization is required.
2. Anesthesiologist — approximately $340,000/year
Anesthesiologists manage a patient's care before, during, and after surgery, monitoring vitals and controlling pain throughout. This role also requires a full medical degree plus specialized residency training.
1. Orthodontist — approximately $350,000+/year
Topping the list is orthodontists, who diagnose and correct misaligned teeth and jaws using braces, aligners, and other devices, all while coordinating with general dentists on long-term treatment plans. Getting this gig requires a dental degree followed by an additional orthodontic specialty, and it's enough to make this the highest-paid job in the country.
Rankings look pretty different, though, once you stop looking at individual jobs and zoom out to entire industries instead. Natural resources actually takes the crown there, at $2,240 a week according to Statistics Canada's May 2026 data, with utilities close behind at $2,031.
Professional, scientific and technical services comes in third at $1,769 a week, followed by public administration at $1,748 and education at $1,634. Health care and social assistance, home to some of the highest-paying individual jobs in the country, actually sits much further down the list at $1,250 a week.
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